A daily life built around socializing

For many expats, living abroad speeds up the formation of social connections. You arrive without a network, without family, sometimes without any real ties. So you create bonds fast, and often in the most festive places: rooftops, tapas bars, electro clubs, stand-up nights, karaoke bars, beach apéros… Relationships form as quickly as a cocktail order.

“In Bali, it took me less than a month to have a full group of friends. Everything happened at night. You talk to a Frenchie, he introduces you to an Aussie, then an Italian, and within 10 days your schedule looks like a minister's,” says Hugo, 34, a digital nomad.

When partying becomes your anchor point, nights out stop being exceptions; they become the norm.

Remote work has changed everything

Working remotely has completely reshaped daily rhythms—no more rigid office hours or weekends as the only window for fun. Now a Tuesday can turn into a wild night out, and Thursday morning might be a strategic sleep-in after a DJ set on a terrace.

“I work from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., which gives me free mornings and nights. Honestly, I love that freedom,” says Alexia, an expat in Panama.

Some even tailor their schedule around social events: Monday brunch, coworking afternoons, Wednesday afterwork, Thursday open mic, etc. Everything is fine-tuned to keep a vibrant social life without sacrificing professional goals.

Cities built for partying

No one chooses their expat city by chance. Some destinations are magnets for international party lovers:

Barcelona: music, neighborhood bars, and rooftop sunsets.

Lisbon: the chaos of Bairro Alto, music festivals, and warehouse parties in Marvila.

Bali: beach clubs, full moon parties, and wellness events where you dance barefoot under the stars.

Bangkok: intensity, contrasts, and speakeasies blending neon lights with techno.

Mexico City: colorful nights, reggaetón parties, and DJ sets in unexpected spots.

Ibiza: electronic DNA, sunrise afterparties, and partying as a local religion.

Tulum: international DJs and candlelit cocktails deep in the jungle.

Ho Chi Minh City: an emerging underground scene, rooftop nights, and explosive after-dark energy.

Buenos Aires: nights that start at 2 a.m., cumbia clubs, and intoxicating atmospheres until dawn.

London: musical diversity, warehouse nights, and pubs where after-work easily spirals into more.

These cities pulse to the rhythm of nightlife, and their expat communities tend to be the most loyal turnout when it's time to keep the party going.

An almost military-level planning

Going out all the time doesn't mean going out randomly. Experienced expat partygoers know one thing: keeping up the pace takes planning.

WhatsApp groups run nonstop with tips and last-minute invites.

Apps like Meetup, Eventbrite, Facebook Events or Partyful are checked daily.

Some keep actual event calendars filled with apéros, birthdays, concerts, and community gatherings.

And to keep going, they've mastered the art of optimization:

Eating light before going out.

Shifting sleep schedules.

Doing “dry weeks” to recover.

Alternating big events with chill nights.

And above all… knowing when to go home.

“I set a rule: no more than two all-nighters a week. Otherwise, I turn into a zombie,” laughs Zoé, who has lived in Lisbon for two years.

A new way of seeing the party scene

Despite clichés, this lifestyle isn't necessarily reckless. It's often intentional, conscious, and fully embraced. There's real joy in meeting people, feeling the moment, and connecting.

Party habits are also evolving:

Less alcohol, more low-sugar cocktails, craft beers, or mocktails.

Fewer traditional clubs, more collective events in unusual spaces, such as galleries, abandoned lots, rooftops, gardens.

Less consumption, more connection: people go out to bond, not to get wasted.

“We're a whole group that goes out together. We all know our limits. It's not a life of excess—it's intense, but joyful,” says Elsa, who lives in Mexico City.

When partying becomes a tool for integration

In many countries, going out is a powerful way to integrate. You get to discover local culture, music, dances, rhythms, and flavors.

In Mauritius, for example, beach gatherings, sega nights, BBQ weekends, and ravanne are as culturally enriching as a language class.

In Berlin, underground clubs and open queer scenes welcome everyone.

In Medellín, salsa nights bring strangers together simply for the pleasure of dancing.

What about the budget?

Yes, going out all the time costs money. But expat party lovers get creative:

They hunt for happy hours.

They prefer house parties to bars.

They split costs for events.

They avoid taking taxis alone.

They save on other expenses (shared housing, fewer restaurant outings).

“I spend more on nights out than on shopping or eating out. That's my choice. I buy less, I live more,” says Charlotte, based in Koh Tao.

A phase or a genuine way of life?

For some, this fast-paced social life is a golden parenthesis—a moment of freedom between two chapters of life. For others, it becomes a long-term balance built on intensity, connection, and joy.

Over time, some slow down, swapping club nights for dinner parties, or replacing the afterparty with a Sunday brunch.

But all keep the same desire for connection, energy, and shared moments. And for many, this is what life abroad is all about: living fully, right now.

What we take away

Living to party is no longer a student cliché. It's a real social phenomenon redefining expat life: a daily routine shaped by encounters, freedom, and personal rhythms. Above all, it's the story of vibrant, organized communities who dance between Zoom meetings, laugh between deadlines, and celebrate life day by day.

Will it last forever? Maybe not. But as long as the urge to dance is there—why hold back?