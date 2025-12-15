Streaming service gift card

> $9 to $160+

This is a classic, safe, and always useful gift. A good way to not lose touch with friends and family back home is to watch movies and series together and exchange opinions. Now, there are lots of streaming services to choose from, and they all offer different content. So, even if the person you have in mind already has a Netflix subscription, there are still a lot more ideas out there. Here are just a few:

HBO Max, for those who follow trends and award-winning dramas. Starts at $10.99/month; $110/year. - Think: Succession, The White Lotus, Euphoria, The Last of Us, etc.

Shudder, horror-specific streaming, perfect for popular and niche thrillers and horror movies and series. Starts at $8.99/month; $89.99/year. - Think: The Last Drive-In, Creepshow, Channel Zero, etc.

Disney+, great for Disney fans and those feeling a bit nostalgic. Starts at $12/month; $159.99/year. - Think: Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney classics, etc.

Apple TV+, original series with great production value. Starts at $12.99/month; $99.99/year. - Think: Severance, Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show, etc.

Amazon Prime Video, a mix of everything with blockbusters, niche titles, and originals. Starts at $14/99/month; $139/year. - Think: Reacher, The Boys, Fleabag, etc.

Paramount+, good for comedy, reality TV, classic franchises. Starts at $7.99/month; $59.99/year. - Think: Yellowstone, Star Trek, Top Gun, Survivor, etc.

Crunchyroll, a treat for anime fans and anyone interested in Japanese culture. Starts at $7.99/month; $99.99/year. - Think: Solo Leveling, One Piece, Demon Slayer, etc.

BritBox, if you know someone who would appreciate British humor, mysteries, and series. Stars at $10.99/month; $109.99/year - Think: Downton Abbey, Line of Duty, Doctor Who, etc.

Hayu would be a great choice for those who enjoy reality TV. Starts at $5.99/month; $79.99/year - Think: The Real Housewives, Below Deck, etc.

When purchasing a gift card or subscription, make sure these are available in the country where they will be used.

Online escape room visit

> from $10 to $50+ per person

This may be a rather niche gift, but we all probably know someone who would really enjoy it. Escape rooms are rarely boring, and they can be a fun bonding experience. If you live abroad and can't organize events like these on the spot, there are now lots of services that provide online escape room experiences. These platforms work fully online, and you can set up the game with multiple participants using Zoom or other popular tools.

Audio book app membership/book/credits

> from $12 to unlimited (depending on how many books/credits you are getting)

Stories can help you re-create a shared world, even if you live a transatlantic flight apart. You can't join your family for a Sunday breakfast or a walk down the same street, but you can listen to the same book, react to the same plot twists, and debate the same character's motivations.

An audiobook makes a great gift because you can share the experience in detail. You can go with a specific book (maybe even something that can help your friends/family understand your new destination better), send credits so that they can choose their own book, or purchase an audiobook app subscription.

Audible (starts at $14.95/month) is probably the biggest name in audiobooks, and the app has over 36 million subscribers. But there are other options too: Scribd (starts at $11.99/month, Google Play Books (price per book), Apple Books (price per book), and more.

And just in case you are looking for some inspiration, here are some popular travel-related titles to get you started:

The Secret of Secrets, (Dan Brown, 2025), Dan Brown's latest globe-trotting thriller where Robert Langdon takes on another mystery.

Eat, Pray, Love (Elizabeth Gilbert, 2006), a memoir of one woman's decision to rebuild her life through travel. Later turned into a movie with Julia Roberts.

Seven Years in Tibet (Heinrich Harrer, 1952), a survival story based on true events set in the Himalayas during World War II.

Into the Wild (Jon Krakauer, 1996), a famous story about a young man venturing into the wild in search of meaning. Later, a movie with Emile Hirsch in the lead.

The Geography of Bliss (Eric Weiner, 2008), a humorous explanation of happiness around the world.

A Walk in the Woods (Bill Bryson, 1998), a hilarious account of hiking the famous Appalachian Trail.

Read also Why expats are embracing Dry December

VPN

> $13 - $200+ (depending on the subscription plan)

Here's another less popular option. You can gift your friend or family member a VPN subscription so that they can access the same content that is available to you abroad. This would actually make a good follow-up gift to a streaming service gift card. Being in different countries means that you may also be exposed to different music, movies, and books. A VPN can help bridge that difference and help you catch up on the information you are surrounded by:

ExpressVPN, $12.99/month, $3.49/month with a two-year subscription

NordVPN, $12.99/month, $2.99/month with a two-year subscription

Surfshark, $15.45/month, $1.99/month with a two-year subscription

Norton VPN, $29.99/first year

Language learning app subscription

> $6.99 to $140+ (depending on the subscription plan)

Once you've lived abroad, you know just how useful speaking a second language can be. Maybe you have a friend or relative planning to visit, or simply someone who is considering life abroad. Through your expat experience, you may have also accumulated quite a few language learning tricks and tips. And you most likely also have a few handy tools up your sleeve. So, a fun and very useful gift could be a language learning app subscription. Duolingo ($6.99/month) is, of course, one idea, and it can be a great choice since you can follow your friends on the app and compare progress. But there are lots of other options as well: Babble ($13.95/month), Memrise ($8.99/month), Busuu ($10.99/month), a classic like Rosetta Stone ($11.99/month), and others.

Read also Why expats go out all the time

Mindfulness app membership

> $12.99 to $130+ (depending on the subscription plan)

Once again, this is a slightly less conventional option. But meditation, relaxation, and mindfulness tools are becoming increasingly sought after in our stressful times. As an expat, you probably have a very good idea of how overwhelming life can sometimes get. And if you use any digital tools to help yourself better cope with everyday stress, it may be a good idea to share them with others. Here are a few options:

Waking Up (designed by neuroscientist Sam Harris, the app teaches the principles of meditation from scratch), $19.99/month.

Calm (the a is more sleep-focused, includes guided meditations, “sleep stories,” nature sounds, and breathing exercises), $14/99/month.

Headspace (contains easy-to-follow guided sessions, playful animations, and structured courses to develop a daily mindfulness habit), $12.99/month

Skill building platform membership

Perhaps, you know someone in your circle who has always wanted to learn to play the piano, learn video editing, or get better at cooking. You can help them get a step closer to their goals with a very straightforward gift: an online course or an online learning platform membership. Online education is exceptionally popular, and online course certificates are generally a highly valued addition to any resume and are recognized by many employers.

Here are some ideas:

Udemy, a big library of affordable courses on everything from coding to calligraphy. You get lifetime access to the course you buy. Prices range by course.

Masterclass, a collection of lessons taught by celebrities in their own fields. Starts at $120/year.

Skillshare, a hub focused on hands-on skills like illustration, filmmaking, photography, etc. Starts at $13.99/month.

AI bundle

We may all feel differently about AI and the influence it may have on our lives. But the one thing that is true for today is that knowing how AI works and how to use popular AI tools can do wonders for productivity, both at work and at home. If you know anyone interested in artificial intelligence or looking for new ways to make their lives more efficient, how about giving them a subscription to a bundle of the most popular AI tools:

ChatGPT, needs no introduction and starts at $20/month.

Midjourney, an AI image generator great for experimenting with visuals, starts at $10/month.

Google Gemini, Google's AI designed to integrate deeply with the Google ecosystem, is a great option forGoogle Workspace users. Starts at $19.99/month.

Veo 4 (Google Deep Mind), a powerful AI video maker, capable of creating dialogue. Starts at around $20/month

Fitness app subscription

> From $12 to $130+ (depending on the subscription plan)

A healthier lifestyle is the number one most popular New Year's resolution in the world. But the biggest challenge people who commit to the resolution often face is getting started. Here's where you can come in and help them stick to the promise. And this is why a fitness app subscription could make a great gift. Here are some of the most popular platforms:

Strava, a go-to for runners, cyclists, and outdoor athletes. Starts at $11.99/month; $79.99/year.

MyFitnessPal, best for nutrition and calorie tracking. Starts at $19.99/month; $79.99/year.

Carb Manager helps you manage carb intake and track macros. Starts at $8.49/month; $39.99/year.

Alo Wellness, yoga, pilates, meditation sessions, and breathwork. Starts at $12.99/month; $129.99/year.

Asana Rebel, where fitness meets yoga. Starts at $9.99/month; $35.99/year.

Coaching session

> very flexible

Online classes and fitness memberships are great, but sometimes learning is about more than just access to information. And you may know someone who could really benefit from a more personalized approach and guidance. In this case, a one-on-one coaching session would make a valued gift. It could be life coaching, career coaching, wellness coaching, creative mentoring, you name it. The main idea behind it is that it will be perfectly tailored to the situation and ambitions of the person you are getting the session for. So, if you know someone looking for direction, a coaching session with the right person may be just what they need to

Gaming gift card

> From $10 to $100+

Yes, the release of GTA VI has been pushed back, but there are still lots of great games out there. Lots of games that one of your friends may be really looking forward to playing. And you can only imagine their gratitude if this year you give them the freedom to add any gaming titles they want to their library. More than that, gaming together can be a fun way to bridge the distance between you. Here are some ideas:

Charitable donation

If you know someone who seems to have it all, consider giving them the spirit of Christmas. This season is all about giving back and being charitable, and a donation to a cause your friend or relative cares about can be a great way to capture this feeling. Many charities make it easy to donate online or sponsor a project in someone's name. For example, the World Wildlife Fund lets you "adopt" a panda through their conservation program.

Focus/productivity app subscription

> From $3.99 to $10+

We live in the age of distractions. Staying concentrated on one task is now more difficult than ever. Part of the blame lies with our practically unlimited access to technology and the incessant flow of information. But while technology has, in a way, created the problem, it can also be an effective solution. If you know someone who is struggling with focus (don't we all), a thoughtful gift for them may be a subscription to a productivity or focus app. Fortunately, there are lots of options to choose from here, such as:

Forest, the app gamifies staying focused by letting you grow a digital forest. $3.99 one time purchase.

Todoist, a clean, minimalistic to-do list and task manager. Starts at $7/month.

OmniFocus, a task manager designed for the Apple ecosystem. Starts at $9.99/month.

Finch, a habit tracker with a virtual pet “birb” that grows if you stay consistent. Starts at $7.99/month.

A digital care package

> flexible

Finally, why not pick and choose several digital products (subscriptions, gift cards, credits) and pack them up in a nice personalized bundle? For example, if you know someone working towards a specific goal this coming year, you could give them a combo including a focus app subscription, an online skill course, and a personal coaching session. Or, if someone you know is planning to move abroad, why not get them started with a language learning app and a VPN.

Bonus: free digital custom gift ideas for Christmas and New Year

And if you are looking for gifts that are more symbolic and come with zero spending, here are a few ideas for free digital Christmas gifts:

A custom digital map of your favorite places abroad

This would make a great gift for a close friend or family member with whom you have a strong bond. Consider making a digital map where you mark meaningful spots: the coffee shops you love, streets that shape you, hidden corners that feel like home. You can add short notes and memories to each such mao pin, and, basically, you are giving someone a personalized tour of your life abroad.

Here's how to make it:

Open Google My Maps (it's free and works with any Google account). Create a new map and give it a fitting name: something like "My life in Rio de Janeiro". Add pins for each location that matters to you. You can then add little notes or memories inside each pin: what happened there, why it's important to you, a funny incident, etc.

A custom ASMR recording

Life is not all visuals; it's also sounds. You can express that by making a mix tape of the sounds you come across in your daily life abroad. Say, you wake up to the sound of a street vendor rolling their cart out. You hear bicycle bells as you go to work (maybe), then there is the sound of the coffee being made at your favorite cafe, it could be anything really. An audio recording of your day, a simple collection of sounds that you come across, can be very meaningful to someone who feels very far away from your life.

A year-in-review documentary

You can create a short video of the best moments of your year and share memories. It's really easy to do these days with lots of free video editing and AI tools like CapCut or Canva. A video like this would be particularly special if you could add in moments from back home and your time together with the person you are making it for, mixed in with moments from your life away.

A customized digital escape plan

End of the year tends to feel overwhelming, and not just for expats. But, as expats, we often have special techniques and tools for dealing with the extra stress, because we've come to be used to it. For friends who could be feeling overwhelmed, you could make a simple digital escape guide. It could be as simple as a one-page PDF that includes something like:

Your comfort YouTube playlist

A link to your favorite meditation/relaxation track

A nature lifestream from your new destination

A recipe that you turn to for emotional relief

Your go-to grounding exercise you can do from anywhere

A photo/video link to a peaceful place from your expat life

A list of “tiny actions” that make you happy every day

And so on

We hope this list has helped you to take the edge off this year's gift shopping. But what about you? What's the best digital gift you've ever received? Please share in the comments below – it could be great inspiration for someone looking for ideas.