Giving birth abroad: Between necessity and “birth tourism”

More and more expat families are experiencing childbirth outside their home country. Still, the idea of giving birth in a foreign country can stir up anxiety. One American woman living in Europe shared her thoughts on a forum: “It's really hard to be far from my parents and my culture. I'm sad my mother won't be here for the first days and important milestones. Overall, I feel like expats face a lot of challenges when going through pregnancy abroad.”

While some parents find themselves navigating childbirth abroad out of necessity, others deliberately choose to give birth in a foreign country, which is often referred to as birth tourism. This is particularly common in countries like the United States and Canada. A study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) looked at why some Nigerian women opt to give birth in North America. Their reasons often include the chance to secure citizenship for their child (thanks to birthright laws) and to benefit from what they perceive as higher-quality maternity care.

What are the benefits of giving birth abroad?

Access to high-quality medical care

“In the US, I was surrounded by two or three healthcare professionals. The doctor stayed by my side. The difference in technology compared to my home country was huge. Everything was monitored constantly, and I was kept well informed throughout labor", testified a Nigerian woman in the NCBI study.

Many expectant mothers share this woman's hope of accessing better-equipped hospitals and highly trained professionals when giving birth abroad. Countries with advanced healthcare systems, such as those in Scandinavia, are often praised for their modern facilities and high standards of maternity care.

Coverage of pregnancy and childbirth costs

In many countries, public healthcare systems provide comprehensive coverage for pregnancy-related expenses, including prenatal checkups and postnatal care.

A Brazilian woman living in Germany shared how surprised she was by the level of support she received: “My midwife checked in on me so often, and so thoroughly — and it was all covered by my German health insurance.”

Germany, for example, provides extensive postpartum care through its statutory health insurance. New mothers are entitled to at least two home visits per day from a midwife during the first eleven days after birth, and this support can extend up to twelve weeks after delivery. No private insurance or add-ons are required.

A less medicalized approach

In some countries, childbirth tends to follow a more natural, less intervention-heavy model. Take the Netherlands, for example: only around 20% of women choose to have an epidural, compared to 82.7% in France. Home births are also still relatively common, with about one in six Dutch women delivering their babies at home.

That said, childbirth practices vary significantly across countries. Not every experience is straightforward, and some challenges can be tough to navigate.

Challenges of giving birth abroad

The language and cultural barrier

Sophie remembers attending prenatal classes in Germany shortly after she arrived, with only a basic grasp of the language. She had to quickly pick up medical terms and muddle through with limited grammar. The experience was stressful, especially when it felt like much of the information was slipping past her.

Cultural differences become even more noticeable once the baby is born. In France, it's common for mothers to return to work as soon as their statutory leave ends. In Germany, however, women who place their babies in daycare early may be judged harshly, even earning the label Rabenmutter, or “bad mother.”

Different medical protocols

Even with a good grasp of the language, expat parents can still find themselves facing unfamiliar medical procedures. Protocols around pregnancy and childbirth often differ widely from one country to another.

For example, the number of required ultrasounds varies from one location to another. Some countries make certain screenings mandatory, while others leave them optional. Likewise, procedures like C-sections or episiotomies are handled differently depending on local medical guidelines and standards of care.

Being far from family

The postpartum period can be emotionally and physically demanding, and without the support of close family, many expat mothers feel isolated and overwhelmed by the realities of newborn care. “My parents came to visit for two weeks after my baby was born. When they left, it was a nightmare. Caring for a newborn alone was exhausting (my partner had very little leave). Once my baby had received the 2-month vaccines, I flew to Spain to spend the rest of my maternity leave with my family", shares a Spanish woman living in Belgium.

For families with older children, the challenges multiply. Without nearby relatives, figuring out who will care for the siblings while the mother is in the hospital becomes a major concern.

Tips for a smooth birth experience overseas

Choose the right maternity hospital

Start by researching hospitals and clinics in your area. If possible, visit them in person. Many facilities offer open houses or welcome sessions where you can tour the maternity ward and speak with staff. Make sure to check whether they have an emergency neonatal unit—just in case.

Once you've chosen a hospital, you'll usually be asked to return before the birth to complete some administrative paperwork. It's a step best handled in advance rather than on the big day. This is also when you can share your birth plan, outlining your preferences—whether you'd like an epidural, specific birth positions, or your partner present during delivery.

Plan ahead for costs and your child's health coverage

In addition to delivery-related costs, be sure to look into your baby's health coverage after birth. You'll need to register your newborn with your public or private health insurance provider. It's also important to review any coverage limits—especially for neonatal hospital stays—and check whether your chosen hospital is part of your insurance's network. Some insurers offer direct billing options, which can save you from paying large sums upfront.

Register the birth with the appropriate authorities

In most countries, foreign nationals must register their child's birth with the local civil registry, not directly with their home country's embassy or consulate. For example, a French parent giving birth in Germany is required to register the birth with the German authorities. This step is mandatory, according to the French Embassy in Germany.

To obtain a French birth certificate, parents must then request a transcription of the German birth certificate. This can be done by mail or online through French consular services—there's no need to go to the embassy or consulate in person.

Keep in mind that birth declaration deadlines vary by country, typically ranging from 3 to 30 days after delivery. It's a good idea to contact your embassy or consulate in advance to find out exactly where and how to complete the process.

Connect with other mothers

If you're far from family, connecting with other expat or local moms can be invaluable. Look for support groups that focus on breastfeeding, postpartum care, or shared experiences. Many cities organize mother meetups or group sessions. Maternity wards and gynecologists often share this information. Check your city's website as well.

Online groups are also helpful. Facebook and parenting forums can offer tips, pediatrician recommendations, and practical support.

Know the legal framework around birth and citizenship

Giving birth abroad also means understanding the legal implications, particularly your child's nationality.Some countries, like the US, apply jus soli (right of soil): any child born on US territory automatically becomes a US citizen, regardless of the parents' nationality (under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution). Be aware of any related legal and tax implications, especially for US citizens.

