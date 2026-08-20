When planning to study abroad, we often look into the costs and university rankings. Sometimes, we check a step further – how easy it is to get a job and stay for longer. But integration goes way beyond that. And it can really make or break your experience of studying abroad.
This is the first question to answer. The feeling of being integrated may feel different for each student – and each integration component may carry different weight. But for the purpose of this article, we are looking at the following essentials:
Institutional support
The first days in a new country can be especially challenging. There is the new language, new rules, new transportation systems, new academic expectations… Even buying a SIM card can feel like a challenge. And as a new student, you really don't want to complicate your life any further. This is why institutional support matters, especially in the first few weeks or even months.
Check if the university has a dedicated international student office and what they can help you with. Think visas, housing contracts, residence permits, tax registration, etc.
Orientation sessions and buddy programs can also be very helpful. For example, a campus tour led by another student will probably answer more questions than any information poster.
Language support centers are a great plus. Even if you are enrolled in an English-taught program, you may still discover gaps in your language knowledge: academic writing, for example. Or, you will probably want to improve your proficiency in the local language.
Mental health services tailored to international students are always a good addition because culture shock is real.
Campus culture
Numbers matter – and a higher percentage of international students often means that you, a newcomer, won't feel like an outsider. But this is not only about statistics, it's more about interaction
Look for campuses with active multicultural societies where you can make connections.
Check the university's anti-discrimination policies. They will lay the base for making you feel at home.
Ask other students about the atmosphere in the classroom. A university with an open discussion culture that welcomes different opinions will make international students feel more included.
Career options and immigration policies
Integration at the university is important, sure. But what happens after you graduate is equally important. In fact, a lot of students would actually measure belonging by their options to build a future in the host country.
Check if the university offers any post-study work visa options. This signals that international graduates are needed and welcome.
Look into access to internships and part-time work during your studies. This is a great way to build a professional network ahead of time.
What about a work visa? What do you need to apply for one, and how realistic will employment be right after graduation?
Beyond the walls of the university, there is a society that you will need to live in.
Countries that are open to immigration will offer more opportunities – and just a more relaxed daily life.
Safety and overall quality of life: a secure environment will let you focus on studies and freely explore your new location.
Language environment: will people around you speak English? And if not, will you be understood if you do?
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Where students feel most integrated
It's probably impossible to pinpoint exactly where each individual student will feel most accepted. At the end of the day, this is a very personal issue. However, there are destinations and universities that are generally known for their openness and "welcome-ness" to new people and ideas.
Canada
Canada is known as the first country in the world to adopt multiculturalism as an official government policy. Naturally, this makes it a very welcoming environment for international students.
The country has a strong public service system and high standards of safety. And the crime rate, in comparison with other countries in the region, is low.
Cities like Vancouver and Montreal have long-standing expat communities.
Check out the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia, and McGill University. These are known for their large international student communities and well-adjusted career centers.
The Netherlands
The Netherlands makes higher education standards accessible. There is a remarkably high number of programs taught fully in English. So, international students can fully participate from day one, even if they don't speak any Dutch.
The universities here are also praised for their special classroom culture. Students are encouraged to exchange and challenge ideas – and this makes integration an in-classroom activity.
For example, at Maastricht University, students are often put into small diverse groups to discuss solutions to current world issues. And the University of Amsterdam and Delft University of Technology have consistently high ratios of international students.
Sweden
In Sweden, integration is more structural. The country has a flat social hierarchy. In the classroom, this means that most professors are very approachable and students are looked at as independent thinkers. In an environment like this, with minimal formality, integration becomes smooth and natural.
Student unions are very common across the universities in Sweden – and they are the base for university social life. These unions organize events, cultural activities, and can also set up mentorship programs. But what they do underneath it all is pull in newcomers into community life.
Lund University, Uppsala University, and Stockholm University have the highest number of programs taught fully in English.
Australia
In Australia, diversity on campus is the norm. With that, an English-speaking environment will lower the adaptation barrier for a lot of students. Plus, there are clear post-study work visa pathways for new international graduates. In short, in Australia, all the pieces of the puzzle seem to come together.
Students will have access to strong career services and internship opportunities in all the major universities such as the University of Melbourne, University of Sydney, Monash University, and others. And cities like Melbourne and Sydney are also multicultural in essence, and integration outside the university for new students will be easier.
Germany
In Germany, international students can find something unique: high-quality education and low or no tuition costs — for public universities.
For a lot of students, this will instantly reduce the financial pressure. And it will also affect integration. Because instead of focusing on savings or trying to get a part-time job, you will be able to allow yourself to fully indulge in your university experience, however it may look for you.
Sure, the language barrier will come up if you are not fluent in German. But there are now more fully English-taught programs in big German universities (though mostly Master's). On the other hand, if you are considering Germany for relocation, learning the language will become a necessity — and will open lots of doors, both socially and professionally.
Some of the most popular universities with international students are the Technical University of Munich, Heidelberg University, and Humboldt University of Berlin. All of them have dedicated international offices and offer help with visas and related paperwork.
An important thing to take into account here is Germany's labor market, which is active, compared to a lot of neighboring countries. This gives international students a much less stressful graduation and promising career options.
Now, while some countries make integration easy, others make it inadvertently complicated.
Countries not used to immigration
In countries where the population is relatively homogeneous and immigration levels are low, students may have a more difficult time integrating or adapting.
Take countries like Japan or South Korea or China. Though the number of international students here is growing, the overall population is uniform. This means that international students will most likely stand out and attract curiosity. And while the curiosity is genuine and hospitable, it may also remind students of their status as "the outsider".
Irina was an international student in Dalian, China from 2023 to 2025: "I absolutely loved studying in China. I've improved my language, got my Master's, and traveled around. But I will say that I was constantly the center of attention. I often had to do presentations about my home country, take part in student concerts for any "western" holiday. A lot of the time, my first-time conversations with other students felt more like interviews because they were so interested in my life back home…"
Being surrounded by extra curiosity and attention can have a mixed effect. At first, it may make a student feel more seen and appreciated. But as time goes by, many international students simply want to belong and feel part of the team, rather than constantly stand out.
Countries with strict cultural/religious traditions
True, studying abroad is meant to be, among other things, about exploring different cultures. However, in some places, international students may have trouble adjusting to ways of life that are very different – and also uncompromising.
For example, for decades, universities in Saudi Arabia used a gender-segregated education system. And male and female students would study in separate classrooms – or even entirely separate campuses. In recent years, coeducational programs have also become available. But societal limitations on interactions between men and women remain. And, without understanding the local culture, an international student may feel exceptionally out of place.
Countries with language barriers
In a lot of countries, you may be able to find a degree program taught entirely in English. But outside, daily life happens in a different language. Renting a place, opening a bank account, even buying a public transport pass – in all of these situations, you will need at least basic local language skills. And if English is not widespread as a second language option, everyday life can quickly get overwhelming. Learning the local language in this case becomes a must. But this is time taken away from studies and social life. This is why it's very important to have access to language classes on campus.
Countries with a different academic culture
Today's movies show us universities where students debate each other in class, form societies, and argue with professors. And this may be a natural expectation for an international student. But in some education systems, professors choose to maintain a formal distance with students; their authority is not supposed to be questioned. If a student is coming from a more open and participatory environment (or at least has such expectations), they may find this formal academic environment intimidating.
For example, some Eastern European students (particularly from Russia) note that they've experienced a minor culture shock when going to study abroad and seeing very familiar interactions between students and professors. But we can also reverse this shock and imagine what it's like for students who are used to the familiar interactions to find themselves in an environment with a strict hierarchy.
Limited opportunities
Finally, some destinations may have a strong education system but also a labor market that is overflowing with new graduates. Or, even if there is demand for new workforce, the country may prioritize its own citizens and limit working opportunities for foreigners.
For example, international students in Thailand often praise the country for its welcoming culture and the high quality of academic programs, particularly in Bangkok. But Thailand also maintains a list of occupations that are reserved only for Thai nationals – in some sectors, foreign workers simply aren't allowed.
What we can see from all of this information is that integration is a complicated process. There are a lot of moving pieces to it, and getting the perfect set is not always possible. But the more research you do on the university you are considering AND the destination you are moving to, the more chances you'll have to get ready. When you know exactly what to expect, you will be able to stop worrying about some aspects of your relocation (for example, language or visas) and focus on the challenges ahead (for example, getting an internship or job offer).