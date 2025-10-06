Job hugging: Holding on to your job at any cost

At first glance, the term “job hugging” sounds almost positive. You might picture someone who loves their work so much they're literally embracing it. In reality, it's the opposite: workers cling to their jobs out of fear of what's next. Job hugging is less a conscious choice than a defensive reaction to economic uncertainty.

While the trend was first observed in the United States, it's spreading across other countries. The era of mass resignations seen during the pandemic is over. Today, people are holding on tight to their jobs—not because they love them, but because they're afraid of losing them.

The rise of artificial intelligence only adds to the anxiety. From task automation to job cuts and reduced responsibilities, AI is reshaping roles in ways that feel threatening. Faced with this uncertainty, many employees prefer to stay put in a job they don't like rather than risk the unknown. Younger workers seem particularly prone to this.

At first, job hugging might look like a silver lining. After all, employees are staying, which means lower turnover and more stability. But that's misleading. This isn't loyalty—it's survival. Workers are not engaged, nor do they feel connected to the company. They stay only because they don't know where else to go. Many end up doing the bare minimum just to keep their positions.

That lack of ambition has consequences: no internal mobility, no motivation for training, no upward career paths, no calculated risks. At a macro level, widespread job hugging could lead to a paralyzed labor market. At a personal level, the effects are just as damaging: loss of self-confidence, lack of motivation, heightened anxiety, even depression.

Read also How aging will redefine international employment

“Positive” job hugging: Investing in the future

Some argue that job hugging can actually have a positive side. In this version, workers treat their job like an incubator or waiting room. They use the position to save money for a move abroad, for example, or to finance training that will help them transition into a new career.

Here, the employee doesn't feel attached to their current role, but they approach it with a practical mindset: “I'll do what I need to do now so I can achieve my professional goals later.” This strategy can make them look more loyal and motivated, since their attitude is constructive. They aren't staying out of fear, but out of choice—turning their current job into a springboard for the future.

Still, this “positive” version only works if the worker doesn't hate their job. Otherwise, pretending everything is fine while silently resenting their role creates stress and mental health risks. Even constructive job hugging can carry hidden dangers if it masks genuine distress.

Job cuffing: Short-term loyalty

At first glance, job hugging and job cuffing might sound alike, but there's a subtle difference. A “job hugger” stays because of fear—their mindset is defensive. A “job cuffer,” on the other hand, stays for security and convenience while waiting for better times.

It's closer to “positive job hugging.” The job cuffer knows their current role is temporary. The minute a better opportunity comes along—whether that's moving abroad, a promotion, or switching companies—they'll leave without looking back.

Read also How are you protected during sick leave abroad?

Job hopping: Career booster or expat trap?

For decades, gaps on a résumé were seen as a red flag by employers. Today, a résumé packed with short stints at multiple jobs can raise just as many eyebrows. Is it a sign of instability—or a sign of adaptability?

Supporters of “job hopping” argue it's the opposite of instability. Instead of staying stuck in a role they dislike, job hoppers leave quickly and seek out new experiences. They don't wait to get bored before moving on. Their motivation is to accumulate diverse skills, expand their network, and fast-track their career.

This mindset is particularly common among recent graduates and young professionals. Many job hoppers move abroad to build a career through varied experiences.

But job hopping poses a challenge for recruiters, especially those hiring internationally. How do you integrate employees who see “career” as a series of short stints? How do you keep them around long enough to invest in? Some recruiters still believe job hoppers aren't reliable. They see them as poor fits for long-term projects or as lacking commitment to company culture.

Job hoppers disagree. They argue their path isn't incoherent—it's versatile. By weaving together their experiences, they can highlight technical and social skills that strengthen their professional story. For expats in particular, this narrative can be a powerful way to reassure potential employers.

Global job market trends: What it means for expats

The evolution of these workplace practices reflects the challenges of today's global landscape. In recent years, the world has faced back-to-back crises: a pandemic, extreme weather events, and wars involving major powers. Tensions are running high, and economies are polarized.

It was in this climate that remote work surged, only to be partially rolled back later. At the same time, AI made a breakthrough many compare to the industrial revolutions of the past. It's both fascinating and frightening.

Researchers warn that continuous training is now essential—and this trend will only accelerate. In highly competitive industries, professionals must constantly update their skills. Tomorrow, it may be even more extreme: workers could be expected to switch entire career fields, perhaps multiple times in their lives. But who is ready—or able—to do that?

This reality makes it tempting to imagine a future job market dominated entirely by job hoppers. But that's unlikely. Job hopping will continue to coexist with job hugging, job cuffing, and other workplace strategies. Ultimately, the global labor market will continue to be as diverse and complex as the individuals navigating it.