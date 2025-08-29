Why culture shock feels stronger on short stays abroad

According to Oberg, culture shock unfolds in several recognizable stages: the honeymoon phase, the crisis and questioning stage, the adjustment phase, and finally adaptation.

The honeymoon phase

At first, everything feels fresh and exciting. Cultural differences spark curiosity, and we approach them with optimism, almost like explorers discovering a new world.

Crisis and questioning

After a few weeks—or two to three months on average, according to Oberg—the novelty wears off. What once seemed exotic can now feel inconvenient. Differences may cause frustration, disagreement, or even outright shock when they challenge our own habits and values.

Adjustment and adaptation

After six to twelve months, people generally begin to understand and even accept cultural differences. They develop strategies for living and thriving in their new environment.

The expression "culture shock" is often used specifically to describe stage two: the crisis phase.

During a long-term assignment abroad, there is enough time to move gradually through all stages. But on a short stay, experiences are compressed, which amplifies both the honeymoon phase and the crisis phase.

Testimonies of intense culture shocks

Whether for a semester of study or a professional mission lasting a few months, accounts of culture shock are numerous. They touch every aspect of life abroad: social interactions, teaching methods, communication styles, and management practices.

The clash of business cultures between China and Germany

Alex, a quality manager at a German automotive company with a joint venture in China, regularly spends several weeks to months there.

He was struck by how fast and pragmatic his Chinese colleagues were:

“Before committing to a client in China, Germans will carefully analyze whether they can deliver the exact quantity and quality within the deadline. But by then, it's often too late. If you don't reply within a few hours, the potential Chinese client will simply go elsewhere. Chinese businesses commit quickly, even before knowing for sure whether they can honor the order. Pragmatism comes first—and that's how Europeans lose market share.”

The “smallness shock” in Japan

Isabella, a student on a semester exchange in Japan, describes her surprise at the scale of everyday life there: “Everything is small! I knew clothes wouldn't fit me, which is why I packed plenty, as the prep documents advised. But I didn't expect so many other things to be small—cars, streets, houses, smoothies. Everything!”

For Isabella, it was more amusing than anything. But for some Westerners, the compact scale of Japanese life can even feel claustrophobic, especially when living in a typical Japanese home.

The limits of personal space in Argentina

Maintaining a certain distance during conversation often feels natural. But not every country shares the same sense of personal space.

Mayla, who spent a few months in Argentina for a language exchange, recalls feeling constantly crowded: “It's a shock when you don't expect it. You take a step back, but the other person steps closer.”

A study of nearly 9,000 participants across 42 countries confirmed that personal space preferences vary widely. Argentinians, known as “close talkers,” stand at an average distance of about 0.76 meters, while in Romania the average is closer to 1.37 meters.

How to overcome culture shock during a short stay

Be aware of cultural biases

We interpret everything through the lens of our own cultural references. It's hard to set aside, but even recognizing this bias helps reduce the intensity of culture shock.

Eric, who spent time in the United Arab Emirates, was disturbed by the role of women there: “Of course, I knew about it beforehand. I wasn't ignorant. But seeing it firsthand was unsettling, almost like women were treated as minors. From a Western point of view, it feels backward. But I also realized I needed to soften that typical Western judgment and try to see things differently—even if I don't agree with it.”

Intercultural training

Many believe that intercultural training isn't necessary for short-term stays. Yet, when well designed, such training can be extremely useful: revealing unconscious biases, challenging stereotypes, and offering specific cultural insights.

Karine, for instance, was frustrated with Indian colleagues who missed deadlines: “After attending a training session on time perception in India, I realized we simply had different approaches. In India, time is cyclical rather than linear. In the West, ‘tomorrow' clearly means the next day. In India, not necessarily. It's better to be specific—set an exact date when asking for a report, for example.”

When formal training isn't possible, books and reliable online resources can provide nuanced and practical cultural knowledge.

Engage directly with locals

Books are helpful, but nothing replaces real-life interaction. The more we engage with people, the more we gain understanding, appreciation, and a sense of connection.

Ben, for example, was annoyed by neighbors in Pakistan who dropped by unannounced. A friend explained that announcing a visit could actually be considered rude, as it implies your hosts need to prepare. For Ben, that completely changed his perspective.

Meeting locals—as well as other expats—helps develop a deeper understanding and reduces the impact of culture shock.

Practice self-reflection

Reflecting on your experiences—by journaling or blogging—is a powerful way to put them in perspective. Writing encourages analysis and distance, which helps to process surprises and frustrations.

Sharing experiences online also often brings feedback from readers, who may offer explanations or perspectives that help reframe situations.

Learn a few basics of the local language

It may seem unnecessary for a short stay, but even learning a few basics of the local language can help. Language and culture are tightly linked.

For example, Japanese culture may appear overly formal at first. But by learning some simple language rules—such as the use of honorifics depending on who you're speaking to—you gain a better understanding of hierarchy and respect in professional contexts.

Consider the long-term benefits of culture shock

Even if aspects of the culture continue to surprise or bother you, culture shock can ultimately be beneficial. Over time, it helps develop intercultural skills, critical thinking, tolerance, and resilience in uncomfortable situations. It also encourages you to view your own culture with greater distance and objectivity. In this sense, culture shock can be seen not just as a challenge but as an invaluable opportunity for both personal and professional growth.