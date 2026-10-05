And there is one thing that sits at the top of that chain: connectivity. People often ignore it and think about it after landing, but it is worth addressing before you ever board the flight. Maya Mobile , the eSIM company, spoke with expats about where they got stuck during their first month of settling abroad. And guess what, a local SIM card was one of the most common early bottlenecks. So, this guide breaks down why that keeps happening, what actually matters when picking an eSIM for expats, and more.

Now you must be thinking about your home SIM on International roaming. This surely sidesteps the paperwork for a few days; however, it bills ridiculously expensive fast. However, it is definitely not meant to power your life if you are planning to settle in a country for the long term. The solution to this is to get an eSIM for expats .

In many countries, there is one thing that almost every expat runs into: getting a local SIM means showing ID, a local bank account, and sometimes even proof of address too. This makes total sense if you have been living in a country for a while. However, it is a total headache if you have landed in a country two days ago and are living out of a suitcase. So, you end up in the classic loop of standing in the queue of a local shop, unable to get data, managing your appointment with the bank, and checking apartments offline.

Get regular tips and advice to make the most of your expat life

What to Look For in an eSIM for Expats?

Now that you know the solution to your connectivity problem is the eSIM for expats. So, what should you look for when getting an eSIM? The first thing to keep in mind is that not every eSIM is designed for a permanent move. The criteria that matter for a 2-week holiday can differ from those for someone looking for an indefinite period. Here are some things that are worth checking before you buy an eSIM for expats:

1. Zero paperwork headaches: The best part about getting an eSIM is that you can set this up online before you even board your flight. No need for local ID, proof of address, or bank account required.

2. Actual unlimited Data: With eSIM, you actually get unlimited data with no surprise daily or monthly limits. The last thing you need is your connection cutting out halfway through researching apartments or filling out visa paperwork.

3. Set it and Forget it Renewal: Auto-renewing matters a lot more when you are building a life for months or years, not just taking a one-week vacation.

4. Coexistence with a future local SIM: Once you finally get your official local number, you don't have to worry about deleting your eSIM. Dual SIM functionality means you can run both effortlessly.

5. Coverage beyond Just Your Destination: if you are getting an eSIM for Expats, then check if it covers more than your destination. This helps a lot when you travel back or to another country, so you don't have to worry about changing your eSIM.

6. Support for multiple devices or travelers: A relocation to some other country doesn't always mean it is a solo relocation. Your eSIM should support multiple devices from day 1.

How Maya Mobile's eSIM Fits Into A Permanent Move?

Maya Mobile is built around the exact gap described above, and it's a wider gap for a relocation than for a short program abroad. Connectivity that works from before you leave through however long it takes for your local paperwork, your job onboarding, and your new routine to catch up.

The 30-day plan is unlimited, with no daily caps, automatic 5G and LTE fallback based on what's available locally, and Auto Top-Up. So it keeps renewing month after month without a manual reminder every few weeks. A relocation doesn't come with a built-in end date, and the plan is designed to run for as long as you need it to, not just for a single term.

It sits alongside any SIM you already have, so there's nothing to swap out once your local number does come through. Multiple eSIMs can sit under a single account for a partner or kids moving with you, rather than several separate plans to track. And because coverage spans 165+ countries, the same eSIM still works if you're traveling back for work or visiting family while the rest of your move settles in.

The Rest of Your First Month: What Else Needs Sorting?

Connectivity is one aspect of a longer list you need to sort. For a permanent move, that list tends to run longer than for a short stay abroad. Most of it runs on its own deadlines:

1. Visa and residence permit: Start the documentation of the visa and residence permit the moment your move is confirmed. Processing times vary by nationality and destination; note the actual submission deadline rather than a rough estimate.

2. Banking: Notify your home bank of the move before you leave to avoid a frozen card in week one.

3. Housing: Verify any landlord or agency independently, read the deposit and termination terms in full, and keep all documents and messages in one place in case a dispute arises later.

4. Local address registration: Where the destination requires it (Germany's Anmeldung is a well-known example). This often unlocks banking and other services, so it's worth prioritizing once you land.

5. Healthcare registration: Enrolling with the local health system, rather than relying on travel insurance, is usually a separate step from your visa and often has its own waiting period before coverage kicks in.

6. Employer paperwork: A work permit or relocation package often comes with its own onboarding documents. Along with a tax ID or social insurance number, and sometimes a payroll account, each with a deadline that runs independently of your visa timeline.

7. School enrollment: if you're moving with kids. Places can fill up by the time the term starts, so it is worth starting this alongside the visa process rather than after you land.

None of these disappear because your connectivity is sorted. But having one dependency out of the way, before departure rather than after, tends to make the rest of the list feel more manageable.