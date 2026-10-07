Whatever approach they choose, retirees who decide to live abroad share one important advantage: health that allows them to travel or relocate. This isn't to say that senior expats are in perfect health. Rather, these moves abroad are rarely impulsive, especially when they involve long-term relocation. That's why you should notify your health insurance provider of your plans to move abroad before you go. Healthcare costs are, in fact, one of the main reasons a growing number of retirees are choosing to live abroad.

These retirees quickly point out that they're no more adventurous than anyone else. They're not necessarily wealthy. And they don't shy away from talking about the challenges, either. Navigating a new culture, dealing with bureaucracy and sometimes lengthy administrative processes, learning a new language- the list goes on. Everyday tasks can quickly feel like monumental undertakings. Some retirees go all in on full-time relocation and have no intention of returning home. Others prefer to travel back and forth regularly, particularly when winters in their home country become too harsh.

Moving abroad at 50, 60, 70, or even 80. Is it too late to enjoy life in another country? Not according to the seniors who have taken the leap. The idea has been gaining ground over the past decades in the United States, where retirees are choosing to move to Europe or Australia. British and French retirees are following suit, settling in Thailand, Spain, Nepal, and beyond. Their message is always the same: it's never too late to become an expat.

Retiring abroad with a chronic illness

Health is impossible to ignore, and it becomes an increasingly central concern as we age. The key question is: Does your current health allow you to relocate to a new country? If so, which countries best suit your needs?

That is why it's important to inform your health insurance provider before you move (they'll need your new address to keep paying your pension). Retiring abroad can affect your health coverage, so always check whether your destination country has a bilateral social security agreement with your home country.

Health insurance for expats with chronic conditions

As a rule, expats are enrolled in their host country's health insurance system. This means they're no longer covered by their home country's scheme, but by the one in their new country of residence. It's therefore essential to carefully research the healthcare system in your host country: which chronic conditions are covered? What are the reimbursement rates for those conditions? And does the coverage on offer match your health needs? To make sure you're fully protected, it's advisable to take out expat health insurance (also known as international health insurance).

International health insurance

As the name suggests, international health insurance is designed for expats and frequent travelers. Several policy types are available, depending on the applicant's medical history. Medical repatriation coverage is strongly recommended, as it ensures you can be treated in your home country if needed. This option is generally offered by international health insurers.

Coverage for chronic conditions

Check whether your insurance policy covers chronic conditions that existed before the policy start date. For example, a pre-existing chronic condition may be covered if you disclosed it before signing the contract. On the other hand, some health insurance plans automatically exclude overseas medical costs related to pre-existing chronic conditions, or certain conditions linked to your medical history. Others set coverage limits or offer more expensive plans that cover pre-existing chronic conditions, or those that may develop during your time abroad.

Key criteria used by international health insurers

When assessing whether to approve a policy, international health insurers typically consider the applicant's age, the type or types of chronic conditions, the retiree's overall health, and estimated healthcare costs in the destination country. In most cases, the prospective expat retiree completes a detailed health questionnaire covering their full medical history, supported by documentation such as test results, X-rays, a list of current medications, and existing chronic conditions. It's largely based on this questionnaire, combined with the insurer's specific criteria, that coverage will be granted or denied, and at what premium.

Is there an age limit?

Since private companies provide international health insurance, everything depends on the insurer's conditions. Some impose no age limit at all. Others specifically cater to seniors over 60.

What to consider when retiring abroad with a chronic illness

Retiring abroad with a chronic illness is absolutely possible. In most cases, these conditions are not a barrier to relocation. That said, careful planning is essential, and you should avoid improvising.

Medical check-up before moving abroad

Your doctor is best placed to assess whether your health allows you to move to a new country. This initial medical check-up should take place no later than one month before your departure. That said, it's a good idea to consult your doctor as soon as you start planning your move, to evaluate whether your chosen country can adequately meet your healthcare needs. Your doctor may also be able to connect you with colleagues abroad. During this check-up, your doctor will prepare a medical certificate. Often bilingual (in your home country's language and English), this document outlines your conditions, lists your current treatments, and includes emergency contact details. Keep this certificate with you at all times and present it to medical authorities in your host country when necessary.

Watch out for country-specific restrictions

Each country can set its own immigration restrictions for people with health conditions. Some states may cap healthcare costs that applicants must not exceed.

Don't overlook the climate

When thinking about health, most people focus on chronic conditions and medications. But climate deserves equal attention. A retiree with no health issues at home may feel uncomfortable in a country with high humidity. Heat, humidity, air pollution, fine particles, altitude- all of these factors need to be carefully considered when choosing your destination city. Some conditions can emerge or flare up after relocating abroad, which is yet another reason to review your health coverage thoroughly. Climate change is hitting some parts of the world harder than others, as seen in the scorching summers regularly experienced across Europe, particularly in Spain, Portugal, and Greece, countries that are very popular with retirees.