The most important advice I can give you is this: be completely truthful when arranging your travel insurance. If you are unsure whether something is relevant, declare it. Give more information, not less.

Failing to disclose something that seems minor can invalidate your entire policy, even if your claim has nothing to do with the condition you failed to mention. This happens more often than people think.

Why full disclosure matters

Here is a real-world example.

A mother purchases an annual family travel insurance policy. She does not declare that her 12-year-old daughter had been assessed for ADHD and was later diagnosed with anxiety the previous year. She believes it is unrelated to travel and does not mention it.

During the trip, her daughter falls from a horse while riding in the mountains. She sustains a severe head injury and requires emergency intensive care and repatriation to Europe.

The insurer refuses to cover the medical costs or the air ambulance transfer. Their reason: the anxiety diagnosis was not declared, which invalidates the policy.

The family must find over €500,000 to pay for intensive care, the medical team, and the specialist aircraft required to bring their daughter home. They secure a loan against their mortgage. They later face losing their home.

This is not an isolated story.

Insurance companies assess risk based on the information you provide. If that information is incomplete, they can legally refuse payment.

What you must declare

When purchasing travel insurance, carefully review your child's medical history and your own. Be truthful and thorough about:

All medical conditions, including mental health conditions.

Any pending tests, referrals, or treatment, even if no diagnosis has been made.

The full duration of your trip.

Every country you will visit, including transit countries.

All planned activities, especially sports and water activities.

All transport you intend to use, including car or motorbike rental.

Road traffic accidents are one of the most common causes of death among travellers. Insurers often charge additional premiums for motorbike or car use, especially in countries with high accident rates.

If something happens in a country you did not declare, even during a stopover, you may not be covered.

Do not choose insurance based on price alone

Insurance companies market themselves to encourage price comparison. The cheapest policy is rarely the safest choice.

If your policy does not meet your needs, hospital bills abroad can be financially devastating.

Buy your travel insurance on the same day you book your trip. This ensures you are covered immediately if you need to cancel due to illness, diagnosis, or other unexpected events.

Make sure your cancellation cover matches the full value of your trip.

Minimum cover your family policy should include

At a minimum, your policy should provide:

A 24-hour emergency helpline.

Cover for all existing medical conditions, including mental health.

Cover for new medical conditions that arise during travel..

Emergency transport (ambulance, air ambulance, hospital transfer)

Treatment in both state and private hospitals.

Medical repatriation if local doctors deem it necessary.

Cover for one parent to remain with a child who must stay overseas (for example, due to hospitalisation or quarantine).

Repatriation for all family members if one parent dies during the trip.

Return travel if medical treatment causes you to miss your original flights.

Cover for civil unrest, terrorism, or natural disasters.

Standard cover for lost luggage, passports, and missed flights.

Always check exclusions

When your policy documents arrive, read them carefully. Pay attention to exclusions and conditions.

Some policies:

Do not cover unattended baggage.

Exclude certain “high-risk” activities.

Exclude pandemics or quarantine-related delays.

Refuse claims for illnesses you could have been vaccinated against.

Require a police report at the scene of theft or accident.

Require a breath test after a traffic accident.

Failure to follow these rules can invalidate your claim.

Alcohol and recreational drugs

For adolescents and adults, this is critical.

Many policies exclude claims if alcohol or recreational drugs are involved.

Ask clear questions:

Is the policy invalid if you consumed any alcohol?

Or only if you were intoxicated or “incapacitated”?

For example, if you break your arm after having one beer earlier in the day, would your claim still be valid?

Do not assume. Get written clarification.

Finding suitable insurance

If you are based in the UK, the British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) can help you find policies tailored to complex medical histories:

If you live elsewhere, look for a regulated insurance broker who specialises in medical travel insurance.

What to do in a medical emergency overseas

Preparation matters. Discuss emergency plans with your children before you travel.

Step 1: Alert others immediately

Make noise. Shout. Draw attention. Do not hesitate.

Step 2: Call local emergency services

Ensure your phone works abroad and that you know the local emergency number.

Common emergency numbers (always check before travelling):

European Union: 112

USA & Canada: 911

Barbados & Cayman Islands: 911

Australia: 000

New Zealand: 111

Hong Kong: 999

India: 112

Japan: 110 (police), 119 (ambulance & fire)

China: 110 (police), 119 (fire), 120 (ambulance)

When the operator answers, they may speak a language you do not understand. Stay calm. They will need to know:

Which service you require (Police, Fire, Ambulance, Coastguard)

What has happened

How many people are involved

Your exact location

Provide a street name and building number if possible. If not, use GPS coordinates or a location app such as What3Words. Emergency services may also triangulate your position via your phone.

Remain on the line until you are sure help is coming.

Step 3: Contact your insurer and embassy

Once you are in hospital:

Call your insurer's emergency number immediately

Inform your embassy or consulate

Embassies can help arrange translators and may assist with communication between you, the hospital, and your insurer.

Travel insurance is not a box to tick. It is financial protection against catastrophic loss.

Be honest. Be thorough. Read the small print. And make sure the policy you choose truly protects your family.