A crucial preventive step: Protecting yourself from local diseases

When relocating to a region where tropical or infectious diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, typhoid, or chikungunya are present, a pre-departure medical visit is indispensable. These illnesses, often rare or absent in Europe, can take newcomers by surprise, especially if they're unfamiliar with local transmission routes or basic preventive habits.

Your doctor can advise you on necessary vaccinations (for example, yellow fever, which is mandatory in many African and South American countries), preventive treatments (such as anti-malarial prophylaxis before traveling to Southeast Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, or the Amazon), and everyday precautions to reduce risks, like protecting yourself from mosquito bites in Vietnam or Kenya, avoiding tap water in certain regions, washing fruits and vegetables carefully, and packing effective insect repellents.

This consultation also allows you to adapt your travel pharmacy to your destination, whether it's adding disinfectant for wounds in humid tropical climates or medication to treat traveler's diarrhea.

Tip: To find out which vaccinations and precautions are recommended for your destination, consult the World Health Organization's (WHO) updated data.

Read also Managing your allergies while living in Mauritius

Renew your prescriptions: A simple step to avoid future headaches

Before packing your bags, take time during your medical check-up to have all your prescriptions renewed. It's a small but crucial step that can spare you from serious complications once abroad. This applies not only to your regular medications but also to essentials like eyeglasses, contact lenses, contraceptives, or any other medical devices you might need.

In some countries, accessing common medicines can be far more difficult than expected. Even basic painkillers like paracetamol may not be as widely available, or may come in unfamiliar formulations. Certain hormonal or anxiety medications are strictly regulated in Singapore or the United Arab Emirates.

Be aware that foreign prescriptions are not always recognized; you may need to see a local doctor to get a new one, which can take time. During your medical check-up, review the essentials with your doctor:

Which medications are absolutely necessary?

How can you renew them while abroad?

Would an English-language prescription be accepted?

Note: Most countries allow travelers to import medication for personal use, provided the quantity does not exceed a few months' supply. However, rules vary by destination. Some medicines, especially those containing controlled substances, may be banned, even with a prescription, as is the case in the United States (see FDA regulations). Others, like certain codeine-based treatments, require an import certificate in countries such as Japan.

Detecting or anticipating chronic conditions: Use the move as a health opportunity

Many people skip regular medical check-ups or limit them to basic screenings, perhaps just a blood test and a blood pressure reading. Yet an international move is an ideal time to undergo a full medical assessment, more comprehensive than usual.

A complete examination can reveal silent conditions such as thyroid disorders, kidney problems, or cardiovascular issues that often go unnoticed for years. Identifying these before departure allows you to begin treatment within a familiar healthcare system and avoids the challenge of explaining your medical history in another language, sometimes using unfamiliar medical terms. Even when you speak English fluently, a single misunderstanding can affect a diagnosis or treatment plan.

A full check-up also helps you prepare a clear medical file to take with you and tailor your international health insurance if you require ongoing care.

Read also Expat life at work: Hidden stress behind the opportunity

Special focus on dental, eye, and gynecological care, and vaccination schedules for children

Some medical needs are best handled before leaving rather than once abroad. This is especially true for dental care, vision correction, and gynecological or urological check-ups. In many countries, these services are expensive, poorly reimbursed, or involve long waiting times.

For instance, a simple dental cleaning can cost over USD 150 in the United States; an eye exam often exceeds USD 100 in Hong Kong; and gynecological consultations can be limited in parts of the Middle East. In Australia, eyeglasses are usually not covered by public healthcare, and in China, you might wait weeks to see a specialist in a public hospital.

If you're moving with your family, don't forget to check your children's vaccination schedules. Some vaccines must be administered at specific ages, and it's often easier (and cheaper) to get them done before you leave. Vaccine formulations may differ abroad, and national immunization schedules can vary widely.

What type of health check should you get before moving abroad?

Official sources like your home country's embassy usually recommend the following examinations before departure:

A full medical consultation with your general practitioner: review of medical history, lifestyle habits, and risk factors (tobacco, alcohol, inactivity); physical measurements (weight, height, body mass index, waist circumference); blood pressure and pulse; psychological assessment if necessary.

Blood tests: glucose, hemoglobin, lipid profile, liver and kidney function, iron/ferritin levels, thyroid markers; plus urine analysis (protein and blood detection).

Cardiology screening: resting electrocardiogram (ECG) and, depending on risk factors, a stress test or Doppler scan; chest X-ray if you have a respiratory history or are moving to a high-risk region.

Vaccination review: universal vaccines (diphtheria-tetanus-polio, whooping cough, hepatitis B) and destination-specific ones (yellow fever, typhoid, hepatitis A, encephalitis, etc.).

Eye and hearing exams: visual acuity, intraocular pressure, and hearing check, depending on age.

Dental check-up: screening for cavities and gum disease.

Gynecological exam for women (Pap smear, mammogram depending on age) and urological/andrological exam for men, especially prostate evaluation.

Diplomatie.gouv.fr - Conseils de prévention et de santé par pays https://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/fr/conseils-aux-voyageurs/conseils-par-pays-destination/

Institut Pasteur - Santé et vaccination : préparer son voyage https://www.pasteur.fr/fr/centre-medical/preparer-son-voyage

L'Organisation mondiale de la santé https://www.who.int/fr

Groupama - Le bilan de santé https://www.groupama.fr/mutuelle-sante/conseils/bilan-sante/