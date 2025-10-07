The enthusiasm of a new beginning… and its hidden costs

Arriving in a new country comes with a mix of excitement and stress. Everything feels unfamiliar: colleagues, social codes, professional expectations, sometimes even the language. This phase, close to the “honeymoon” stage described in culture shock theory, can mask underlying tension. The desire to perform well, to fit in, to prove one's worth can quickly turn into a constant source of pressure.

In the workplace, this often translates into:

Hyper-availability (responding to everything, all the time).

Over-adaptation (never showing one's limits).

Fear of failure (not wanting to “waste” the opportunity).

While such behaviors may even be encouraged in some environments, they can gradually drain mental and emotional energy.

Read also How uncertainty is reshaping the global labor market

The impostor syndrome in an intercultural context

Impostor syndrome is a well-documented phenomenon: competent individuals doubting their own legitimacy. For expats, it can be intensified by:

Language barriers.

Lack of explicit recognition.

Difficulty decoding unspoken norms.

A study led by Bravata et al. (2020) shows that impostor syndrome is especially common among professionals in transition, including expatriates. It may manifest through:

Downplaying one's achievements.

Fear of being “found out.”

Excessive self-criticism.

Recognizing this mechanism is the first step toward prevention. The goal isn't to make it disappear but to learn how to live with it.

Implicit expectations: An invisible burden

Expats often carry the weight of unspoken expectations:

From the company: to be high-performing, autonomous, and exemplary.

From family: to succeed, to thrive, not to complain.

From themselves: to justify the choice, not to disappoint.

These expectations create inner tension that's hard to express. They feed a silent pressure that grows over time.

Read also How aging will redefine international employment

A preventive practice: Weekly self-validation

One useful way to ease this pressure is to establish a ritual of self-validation. At the end of each week, set aside 20 minutes to:

List three concrete achievements (even small ones). Identify one skill you used. Write a positive affirmation about yourself (e.g., “I handled a complex situation with calm and clarity.”). Note one emotion you felt at work and what it taught you.

This ritual helps strengthen self-esteem, create perspective, and carve out a personal space for recognition.

Listening to the body: A valuable indicator

Mental health also speaks through the body. For expats, physical signs are often the first indicators of imbalance:

Sleep disturbances.

Persistent fatigue.

Muscle tension.

Recurring headaches.

Rather than ignoring them, it's helpful to see them as signals. The body often speaks before the mind understands. Taking care of your body—through rest, movement, and nutrition—is a powerful form of prevention.

Read also How are you protected during sick leave abroad?

Asking the right questions

It's important to pause and reflect regularly:

Am I working to meet external expectations or to fulfill an inner desire?

Do I feel recognized in my role?

Can I express my limits without fear?

Do I take pleasure in my work, or am I just in “survival mode”?

These questions are not about judgment but clarity. They help identify areas of tension and open space for adjustment.

Creating spaces to talk

Prevention also happens at the collective level. In a professional environment, it's essential to create safe spaces for open conversation:

Peer discussion groups among expats.

Coaching or supervision sessions.

Informal exchanges with colleagues.

Such spaces make experiences feel less isolating, allow strategies to be shared, and strengthen the sense of belonging.

The role of employers

Organizations have a crucial role to play. They can:

Offer intercultural training.

Provide listening and support mechanisms.

Value diverse career paths.

Encourage a culture of constructive, compassionate feedback.

A company that invests in the well-being of its expats not only fosters performance and engagement but also safeguards mental health.

Working abroad also means working on yourself

Moving abroad to grow your career is a rewarding yet demanding journey. It's not just about a prestigious role or an exotic adventure. It involves profound inner transformation, constant adaptation, and sometimes a quiet, invisible struggle.

Preventing suffering means recognizing this complexity and offering tools to manage it. It also means accepting that competence and the need for support can coexist.

Perhaps it's time to view self-care as a professional skill in its own right.