After years of political turbulence, the United Kingdom has entered a new chapter under Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Since taking office on 20 July, he has prioritized household purchasing power and the country's reindustrialization. His government is also reshaping immigration policy, with new measures affecting international mobility, foreign students, EU families and vulnerable migrant workers.

Getting permanent residence under the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) Changes are on the way for the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS). People with pre-settled status who no longer meet the criteria for settled status will be able to keep their current status if withdrawing it would be a disproportionate response. Family members will have three months to submit their EUSS application, starting from their last entry into the UK after 31 December 2020. Families whose EUSS application has been rejected will be able to present valid grounds justifying their situation, or alternatively choose to come to the UK on an EUSS family permit to benefit from a new processing timeframe. Another change concerns eligible children with pre-settled status: they'll be able to keep their status if their EU citizen parent has worked in the UK and the child needs to continue their education there. These children will become eligible for settled status. Pre-settled status will also be maintained for the adult who is the child's primary carer. EUSS travel permit applications The reform will scrap this scheme. Instead, people with a new passport will be able to update their details from abroad directly online, under the "update your details" section. This will let them link their status to their new passport. Read also UK expands Global Talent visa for skilled workers

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The return of Erasmus+ to the UK Pro-European PM Starmer had already started rebuilding ties with the European Union (EU), and his successor Burnham is continuing that push. In December 2025, under the Starmer government, the UK and the EU agreed on a new partnership. The UK is expected to rejoin the Erasmus+ program in 2027. As of now, details on how this partnership will actually work haven't been confirmed, including which types of stays will be covered, which young people the program will target, funding arrangements, application procedures, and which activities will be included. The UK's immigration reform will set out which categories of young workers can take part in Erasmus+. Students coming to the UK through Erasmus+ will be able to study at approved UK institutions (those holding a sponsor license) for up to 6 months. The immigration reform already includes certain restrictions, particularly around internship opportunities, although some Erasmus+ programs will be exempt. According to the government, the UK welcomed around 60,000 people through Erasmus+ in 2019. It now expects participation numbers to be significantly higher, as demand likely grew while the UK was outside the program.

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Cracking down on the exploitation of foreign workers The Burnham government is stepping up efforts to tackle the exploitation of foreign workers. Under the immigration reform, foreign nationals who are victims of modern slavery will be allowed to work for any other employer for the remainder of their work permit. This is a major shift, since Skilled Worker visa holders are normally restricted to specific occupations and tied to their employer. The Home Office is banking on this reform to encourage expats to report employer abuse as early as possible. Protection for foreign victims will now extend to dependent children and adults. Current law protects spouses (legal husbands, wives and partners) and children whose relationship with the visa holder has broken down due to domestic or relationship abuse. This same protection will now also apply to dependent adult children who are victims of domestic abuse. Read also UK tightens visa and permanent residency rules