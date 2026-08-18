In practical terms, the announcement on August 6 expands the Global Talent visa to more than 100 British companies recognized as leaders in innovation across science, engineering, and artificial intelligence (AI). AstraZeneca, AVS (Added Value Solutions), and Jaguar Land Rover are among the high-profile companies benefiting from this expansion, which will make it easier for them to recruit scientists and engineers.

As a reminder, the Global Talent visa is designed for highly skilled expats working in specific fields. Historically, it was primarily aimed at the academic sector, covering universities and research institutions. The August 6 extension now allows companies with strong ties to the research world to take advantage of the program.

Leading British companies have flagged recruitment struggles, which they attribute to the UK's increasingly strict immigration policies, including rising visa costs. The government's announcement is therefore part of a broader reindustrialization strategy, one that aims not only to attract top international talent but also to create jobs for British workers.

The government is also exploring an additional visa program targeted at companies operating in cutting-edge technology sectors.