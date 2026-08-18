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UK expands Global Talent visa for skilled workers

Expat news 1 min read
UK expands Global Talent visa for skilled workers© Image-Source / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaq

On August 6, the British government announced an expansion of the Global Talent visa, with the aim of attracting more international scientists and researchers.

In practical terms, the announcement on August 6 expands the Global Talent visa to more than 100 British companies recognized as leaders in innovation across science, engineering, and artificial intelligence (AI). AstraZeneca, AVS (Added Value Solutions), and Jaguar Land Rover are among the high-profile companies benefiting from this expansion, which will make it easier for them to recruit scientists and engineers.

As a reminder, the Global Talent visa is designed for highly skilled expats working in specific fields. Historically, it was primarily aimed at the academic sector, covering universities and research institutions. The August 6 extension now allows companies with strong ties to the research world to take advantage of the program.

Leading British companies have flagged recruitment struggles, which they attribute to the UK's increasingly strict immigration policies, including rising visa costs. The government's announcement is therefore part of a broader reindustrialization strategy, one that aims not only to attract top international talent but also to create jobs for British workers.

The government is also exploring an additional visa program targeted at companies operating in cutting-edge technology sectors.

Sources:

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Asaël Häzaq
About the author
Asaël Häzaq

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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