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New immigration, work and study rules take effect in Belgium

Expat news 3 min read
Antwerp, Belgium© SeanPavone / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaq

Belgium's latest reforms, which took effect on June 1, bring greater flexibility to the labor market in an effort to support job creation. At the same time, the government has introduced stricter requirements for non-European students.

In this article
  1. What should expats expect from Belgium's labor law reform?
  2. Stricter conditions for international students in Belgium

What should expats expect from Belgium's labor law reform?

Night work, overtime, notice periods for dismissal... several key measures will affect locals and foreign nationals alike.

Notice period for dismissal

Dismissal notice periods are now capped at 52 weeks, even for employees with long tenure (more than 17 years). The notice period will continue to increase, but will hit a ceiling after roughly 17 years of service. Additional years of employment will no longer be factored in. Previously, there was no limit. Employees with long tenure could receive notice periods exceeding two years. The reform only applies to contracts signed after June 1, 2026. It remains highly controversial nonetheless. 

Night work

Before the reform, night work was generally banned between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., with exceptions possible depending on the industry. With the reform, the principle is reversed: night work now becomes theoretically possible across all sectors. This change comes with restrictions for employees in certain industries, such as retail and e-commerce: bonuses paid to these workers will be limited to work performed between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. (compared to 8 p.m. under the previous regime). These measures will apply to new employment contracts. On the other hand, some rules are being relaxed for employers: they will find it easier to offer night work, for instance, through workplace regulations. 

Very short part-time work

The reform introduces very short part-time work, or the "very part-time" contract. Employees signing this type of contract must work at least one-tenth of full-time hours. Previously, they had to work at least one-third of full-time hours. According to the government, this measure helps align payroll more closely with business needs. Unions, however, fear it will weaken job security.

Voluntary overtime

The reform changes the rules governing voluntary overtime. All sectors are now subject to the same system, which allows up to 360 hours of voluntary overtime per year (barring specific exceptions). If an employee works 240 hours of overtime, they won't be entitled to any overtime pay. However, they will benefit from a favorable tax and social security regime. The reform tightens the rules for part-time workers. Voluntary overtime will be available only during a temporary increase in workload and only if the worker has been part-time for at least 3 years. That said, this new rule doesn't apply to part-time workers already covered by an agreement on the matter.

High earners

Another controversial measure: capping wage indexation. As a reminder, gross salaries are automatically indexed under sector-specific rules. The reform introduces a two-stage limit on wage indexation. 

  • June 2026: the cap will only apply to gross monthly salaries above €4,000.
  • 2028: gross salaries of €4,000 will be targeted by the measure.

Nothing will change for foreign employees earning €4,000 gross or less per month. However, foreign nationals earning more than €4,000 gross will be affected. For example, any amount exceeding €4,000 gross in 2026 will no longer be indexed as a percentage. Instead, the employee will receive a fixed amount based on the indexation applied to the first €4,000. 

According to the government, this cap aims to support businesses while positively impacting the state budget. On the other hand, critics of the measure argue that high earners will be less protected. They also point out that it could reduce Belgium's appeal at a time when the country is actively seeking foreign talent.

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Stricter conditions for international students in Belgium

Attracting international students while cracking down on abuse: since June 1, new, stricter rules have come into effect.

No more abuse when switching programs

The reform aims to end "abusive" program switching. According to the executive, some non-European students reportedly use this system to extend their stay in Belgium. Studies would then become a pretext for remaining on Belgian territory. In 2025, renewal refusals on these grounds accounted for 36% of all refusals. 

Proving academic success more quickly

The reform raises the bar for non-European students. After two years of study, they must have earned at least 60 credits, plus 40 credits for each additional year, to keep or renew their student permit. The rules will be even stricter for master's and doctoral candidates. Residence permit renewal requests for students seeking to enroll in a third field of study (during the first 3 years of their stay) will be denied if they haven't completed a degree in the two previous fields.

Enrolling in a non-accredited institution: fewer visas issued

Conditions are also being tightened for non-European students enrolling in non-accredited institutions (those not recognized by the state). The government points out that visa approval rates are significantly lower for applications submitted through non-accredited institutions (just 51% approval, compared to 82% for state-recognized institutions).

Sources:

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Asaël Häzaq
About the author
Asaël Häzaq

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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