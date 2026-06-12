What should expats expect from Belgium's labor law reform?

Night work, overtime, notice periods for dismissal... several key measures will affect locals and foreign nationals alike.

Notice period for dismissal

Dismissal notice periods are now capped at 52 weeks, even for employees with long tenure (more than 17 years). The notice period will continue to increase, but will hit a ceiling after roughly 17 years of service. Additional years of employment will no longer be factored in. Previously, there was no limit. Employees with long tenure could receive notice periods exceeding two years. The reform only applies to contracts signed after June 1, 2026. It remains highly controversial nonetheless.

Night work

Before the reform, night work was generally banned between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., with exceptions possible depending on the industry. With the reform, the principle is reversed: night work now becomes theoretically possible across all sectors. This change comes with restrictions for employees in certain industries, such as retail and e-commerce: bonuses paid to these workers will be limited to work performed between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. (compared to 8 p.m. under the previous regime). These measures will apply to new employment contracts. On the other hand, some rules are being relaxed for employers: they will find it easier to offer night work, for instance, through workplace regulations.

Very short part-time work

The reform introduces very short part-time work, or the "very part-time" contract. Employees signing this type of contract must work at least one-tenth of full-time hours. Previously, they had to work at least one-third of full-time hours. According to the government, this measure helps align payroll more closely with business needs. Unions, however, fear it will weaken job security.

Voluntary overtime

The reform changes the rules governing voluntary overtime. All sectors are now subject to the same system, which allows up to 360 hours of voluntary overtime per year (barring specific exceptions). If an employee works 240 hours of overtime, they won't be entitled to any overtime pay. However, they will benefit from a favorable tax and social security regime. The reform tightens the rules for part-time workers. Voluntary overtime will be available only during a temporary increase in workload and only if the worker has been part-time for at least 3 years. That said, this new rule doesn't apply to part-time workers already covered by an agreement on the matter.

High earners

Another controversial measure: capping wage indexation. As a reminder, gross salaries are automatically indexed under sector-specific rules. The reform introduces a two-stage limit on wage indexation.

June 2026: the cap will only apply to gross monthly salaries above €4,000.

2028: gross salaries of €4,000 will be targeted by the measure.

Nothing will change for foreign employees earning €4,000 gross or less per month. However, foreign nationals earning more than €4,000 gross will be affected. For example, any amount exceeding €4,000 gross in 2026 will no longer be indexed as a percentage. Instead, the employee will receive a fixed amount based on the indexation applied to the first €4,000.

According to the government, this cap aims to support businesses while positively impacting the state budget. On the other hand, critics of the measure argue that high earners will be less protected. They also point out that it could reduce Belgium's appeal at a time when the country is actively seeking foreign talent.