Citizenship by Investment in Argentina: The golden ticket

Four words that could change your life in 2026? Citizenship. By. Investment. Argentina.

Recently, I asked my LinkedIn followers to support my intuitions about Argentina's forthcoming citizenship-by-investment program. Which upcoming CBI program interests you most? was the question I posed to them. Given the four options of Argentine citizenship by investment, Botswana CBI, St. Vincent & the Grenadines citizenship by investment, and Solomon Islands CBI, my followers voted as I expected. The Argentina citizenship-by-investment program was the clear winner, with 62% of respondents selecting this option.

Why did the results not surprise me? Picture me presenting you with a globe and asking you to point to Argentina, then Botswana, followed by St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and concluding with Solomon Islands. Your fastest-finger point would be to Argentina. It's a massive landmass, the world's 8th largest country, that envelops the majority of South-central South America. In terms of size, imagine France, Germany, and Spain combined. Or four Texases!

While Argentina has its own golden visa provision in its law, in reality, very few of such cases are ever processed. Argentina's Rentista visa is an expedited route to an Argentinian passport following two years of permanent residency, which has up until this point been the fastest pathway to citizenship in any South American country. However, what Argentina has confirmed, through a freshly-launched official site that allows investors to register their interest, is a direct citizenship-by-investment program similar to what you can find in the Caribbean.

What separates Argentina from every other country in the world with a citizenship-by-investment program, though, is the strength of its overall proposition. An Argentine passport offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 175+ countries worldwide, including the Schengen area, with Argentina's return to the US Visa Waiver Program also on the cards.

At the same time, Argentine citizenship provides access to the Mercosur Residence Agreement. While it does not grant automatic freedom of movement like the EU, it allows Argentine citizens to easily obtain residence and work authorization across much of South America through a streamlined process.

In short, this is not just about a passport, it's about regional access, geopolitical security and global mobility combined.

Rumsfeld knowledge matrix x Argentina Citizenship By Investment program

In 2002, during an Iraq War press briefing, US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld outlined a simple but powerful framework: there are things we know, things we know we don't know, things we don't realize we know, and things we don't even know we don't know.

When evaluating something as new as Argentina's forthcoming citizenship-by-investment program, this distinction becomes critical. Some elements are already clear — the industry sectors that will benefit, political intent, and overall direction. These are the known knowns, and they extend to how the program will function in practice, with clear perimeters set.

There are also known unknowns. The details we know are still pending, such as the program's headline investment levels and launch date.

That said, if executed well, this has the potential to become the most significant CBI program launch of the decade. What is on offer here is not just a travel document, but the ultimate Plan B, a rare combination of mobility, optionality, and strategic positioning in an increasingly unpredictable world.

Known knowns

What follows first is a list of the known knowns. These are the factors that are clear and obvious.

Argentine Citizenship by Investment to lead to an Argentine Passport

As previously highlighted, this is not a golden visa program. The Argentina citizenship by investment program will provide a direct route to an Argentina passport. It's not simply a residency program that may or may not lead to citizenship.

Make a qualifying investment, submit a complete file meeting all of the stated requirements, and you will become an Argentine citizen. Once you're officially Argentinian, you'll be able to get your hands on an Argentine passport. And family unification rules mean that you'll be able to add your spouse and children under the age of 18 as dependents.

Argentina Passport by Investment: Which investment options will be available?

As we've already established, one of the key certainties is how investment will be structured. We know that investments will be directed into the 6 following productive and strategic areas of the Argentinian economy:

Agro-industry and primary production Energy and natural resources Infrastructure and public works Productive real estate Technology and innovation Tourism and hospitality

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Argentina Citizenship by Investment is a numbers' game

This is a program with a shelf life. Milei has identified what Argentina needs to do to achieve his economic masterplan. So there is a limit to how long this program will be available to and how many investors will be granted citizenship. This helps the country keep close control over the processing timeline, too.

Here are the key figures to keep in mind:

4 years - the length of time the program will be open for applications

5,000 - the number of investors who will be granted citizenship (although their dependents will also be eligible for Argentinian nationality)

30 business days - the amount of time the Argentinian authorities have committed to confirming receipt of a CBI application

The structured process of Argentinian CBI

The all-new-for-2026 APCI (Agency for Citizenship by Investment Programs) will work with the National Migration Authority and the Ministry of Security to process applications. They will also liaise with the AFI (the Argentinian Federal Intelligence Agency), RENAPER (National Registry of Persons), and UIF (the country's Financial Intelligence Unit).

There are the following 5 steps that you will need to take to complete the CBI application process:

Register and undergo pre-screening - You or your authorized representative must record an Expression of Interest with APCI, accompanied by preliminary identity and source-of-funds documentation, and then APCI carries out an initial admissibility review. Submit your application - This includes required documents outlining the proposed investment, financial statements, sworn declarations, and supporting documentation as specified by ministerial resolution. Receive inter-institutional evaluation - APCI will communicate with the Ministry of Security, UIF, RENAPER, AFI, and the National Migration Authority. to deliver an acknowledgement of your application within 30 business days. Report of recommendation - APCI produces a comprehensive recommendation report that is referred to the National Executive Power for final decision in accordance with Law No. 346. Decision and naturalization - The National Executive Power is the decisive authority on the citizenship application. Upon approval, the applicant's naturalization proceeds in conformity with the procedure laid out by Law No. 346 and its complementary regulations.

Known unknowns

Minimum investment entry threshold

What we expect is that the minimum investment threshold will be around USD 500,000. We are yet to receive official confirmation of this figure. However, we don't foresee the required amount being much lower or higher than half a million dollars.

Will there be a pre-residency period required for naturalization?

Given that Argentina already offers one of the world's fastest pathways to citizenship through naturalization in just two years, it would not be surprising if a similar pre-residency requirement were introduced before investors can apply for citizenship. However, there would be no requirement to actually reside in the country.

That said, this would be unusual for a citizenship-by-investment program, which typically grants citizenship upon qualification without a prior residency period. However, it would not be without precedent; Malta's now-axed Citizenship by Direct Investment program followed a comparable model.

When will Argentina launch its Citizenship by Investment Program?

One of the frequently asked questions is when this program will be available. We expect the program launch between Q3 and Q4 of this year. However, the answer to the more important question of how long it will be available for has recently been revealed as 4 years.

The oldest CBI program is the Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship-by-investment program. Since it launched in 1984, many other programs have come and gone.

Seasoned investment migration consultants like my team at Lincoln Global Partners realize that some programs are finite. Miss the cut-off point with Argentinian CBI, and you'll say adios to the opportunity of a lifetime.

In summary:

Apply early to take advantage of more favorable investment options

Don't apply too late to avoid disappointment

Be prepared to wait a couple of years before receiving your passport in hand

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Strategic advantages of Argentina Citizenship by Investment

In an increasingly uncertain world, citizenship is no longer just about travel — it's about optionality.

Where you can live, how you structure your life, and how exposed you are to economic, political, and tax risks all stem from it. Most citizenship-by-investment programs anchor you to regions that are becoming more concentrated, more expensive, and in some cases, more volatile.

Argentina offers a fundamentally different proposition. Positioned in the Southern Cone, it provides geographic distance from traditional global flashpoints, combined with access to one of the world's most resource-rich regions — from food production to energy. At the same time, recent legal changes ensure that obtaining citizenship does not automatically trigger tax residency, meaning you retain flexibility unless you actively establish ties.

Layer on top the significantly lower cost base compared to cities like London or New York, alongside strong global mobility and regional access through Mercosur, and Argentina becomes not just a backup plan, but a forward-looking positioning strategy.

Final thoughts

Citizenship in Argentina, being made available with a minimum investment on your part of around USD 500,000, would compare favorably to other citizenship-by-investment programs and would become the first of its kind in South America. If implemented correctly, this could redefine what a second citizenship looks like in the modern world.