Are bathroom breaks part of your paid working hours?

In Switzerland, the answer could very well be “no.”

Swiss watchmaking company Jean Singer & Cie has taken the position that bathroom breaks should be deducted from paid working hours—a stance that goes against the recommendation of the Office for Labor Relations and Conditions (ORCT). The ORCT argued that deducting this time encourages workers to hold it in or drink less water.

The case went to court, and the watchmaker won. The Public Law Court ruled that the concept of a “break” is not clearly defined in Swiss law, so there's nothing preventing an employer from counting bathroom breaks as unpaid time.

Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs acknowledged the court's decision. Still, it warned that “a measure subjecting employees to total control of their actions within the company is, in itself, incompatible with the principle of respecting workers' personal integrity.”

So, it turns out this most basic human need can spark passionate debates. It's also the first time a Swiss court has ruled on the matter.

If you work in Switzerland, you may want to check your company's policy on the issue before making any assumptions.

A cost some employers consider significant

The discussion is far from being limited to Switzerland. News reports suggest that many employers worldwide attempt to limit bathroom breaks in the name of productivity.

In Chicago, one company made headlines when a union filed a complaint accusing it of “bathroom harassment.” The company had installed magnetic card readers to monitor restroom use and instructed employees not to spend more than six minutes a day in the bathroom. Talk about killing the mood.

In the UK, another company went a step further, designing toilets with a seat tilted forward at a 13-degree angle. The aim? To discourage lingering. After about five minutes, the tilt creates pressure on the legs, making it uncomfortable to sit any longer.

The company argued that this would save employers money because, according to its press release, “extended employee breaks cost industry and commerce approximately £4 billion each year.”

Holding it in: Proven health risks

The potential health consequences are real — and serious. That's what the group Give Us a Break! highlighted in its research.

Not going to the bathroom when needed can lead to a range of health problems, including digestive and urinary issues, kidney infections, and even more serious conditions over time.

Certain medications can increase bathroom frequency, and working in cold environments — such as on construction sites or in refrigerated warehouses — also makes people need to go more often. Drivers are particularly affected, and in their case, this can become a safety issue. Driving with a full bladder and under tight delivery schedules can reduce concentration, increase stress, and directly endanger both the driver and others on the road.

Women may need to use the restroom more often during certain phases of their menstrual cycle, during pregnancy, or at menopause. Men with prostate issues also tend to go more frequently. Then there are call-center employees, who are often encouraged to drink water to prevent vocal fatigue but can't always get to a bathroom when they need to stay available for customers.

All of these point to a public health concern — even if, as an expat, you may be less likely to face such strict limitations.

How different countries approach bathroom breaks

Compared to Switzerland, laws on bathroom breaks aren't necessarily clearer elsewhere. Most countries do not explicitly state how much time is allowed, or whether it counts as part of a worker's break time.

United States

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires that employees have access to restrooms, but the regulations don't specify how long they can be used. Employers can only restrict access if they have a “reasonable” justification—a term open to interpretation.

New Zealand

New Zealand's labor law states that employees are entitled to breaks. The government website gives clear guidance: for example, between 4 and 6 hours of work, an employee is entitled to a paid 10-minute break. However, bathroom use is not mentioned specifically.

Japan

In Japan, one might be tempted to linger. Restrooms are exceptionally clean and often equipped with amenities such as heated seats, cleansing and massage jets, soft background music, and more. Cultural norms around cleanliness and discipline mean that there are no strong restrictions on bathroom use in workplaces. Some companies even encourage scheduled breaks, including time for light office exercise.

India

In India, access to sanitary restrooms is still a public health challenge in some areas. There's a wide gap between companies operating to international standards and those that don't. Reports have documented restricted or difficult bathroom access, such as in certain warehouses operated by large foreign corporations. Factory break conditions are another recurring concern. If you're an expat managing a production facility, this is an issue worth paying attention to.

Across the board, many countries recognize the need for clearer rules on bathroom breaks before this simple bodily function turns into a genuine public health problem.