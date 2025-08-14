The essentials: Documents and your laptop

Start with the absolute must-haves: your personal documents.

Bring your passport, visa (or application letter), international driver's license, health insurance documents, and a few printed copies (but don't bring an entire binder). Keep digital versions stored securely in the cloud.

That's it. Avoid packing unnecessary paperwork.

Clothing: Light, simple, and weather-appropriate

You don't need to bring your entire wardrobe. Mauritius has hot summers and mild winters—though it can feel a bit chilly in higher-altitude areas during July and August.

Pack:

Light summer clothing;

A few sweaters and jackets for the cooler months;

Multiple swimsuits (you'll use them often!);

One pair of closed shoes;

Sandals or flip-flops;

A couple of smart outfits (for dining out or professional meetings).

Bulky coats, heavy boots, and overly formal outfits? Leave them behind.

Health: Just enough medication for the first few weeks

Mauritian pharmacies are very well stocked. You don't need to bring your entire medicine cabinet.

Pack only:

Enough of your regular prescriptions for a few weeks (with the prescription);

Paracetamol or ibuprofen for emergencies;

A small first-aid kit (bandages, disinfectant, sunscreen).

Everything else is easy to find here—and often at reasonable prices.

Electronics: Keep it minimal

There's no need to haul over your coffee machine, robot vacuum, or giant Bluetooth speaker. You can buy all kinds of appliances here, either new or second-hand.

Bring only:

Your laptop;

Your phone;

A universal adaptor;

Your chargers;

A portable power bank.

And that's enough.

Household items: Buy them locally

Bringing your bedding? Pots and pans? Pillows? Unless you have deep sentimental ties to your duvet, it's better to buy these things once you arrive.

Shops like Courts, Galaxy, and Manjoo, plus Facebook Marketplace (widely used here), offer everything from home linens to kitchenware. If you prefer second-hand, you'll find plenty of active buy/sell and swap groups for expats.

Save your luggage space — and fill your cupboards here instead.

For kids: Travel light, even with little ones

When travelling with children, it's tempting to pack everything “just in case.” But again, keep it simple.

For the first few days, bring only:

A few outfits;

A basic first-aid kit;

A favourite comfort toy;

A couple of lightweight games or activities for the flight.

As for nappies, toys, formula, or baby food? All available here—even organic brands.

Everyday items: You'll find them here

Before a big move, people often assume they won't find “their” products in a new country. But in Mauritius, you'll quickly discover alternatives that are just as good, if not better.

Toothpaste, shampoo, laundry detergent, storage containers—all readily available, often made locally or imported from South Africa, India, France, or Dubai. The textures or scents might differ, but overall, you'll find everything you need.

Large supermarkets such as Carrefour, Super U, and Intermart carry a wide range of everyday products.

Need a bike? A desk for remote work? A travel cot, yoga mat, or blender? Facebook groups and Marketplace will have you sorted in no time.

Things you think you need… but don't

Books: too heavy. Bring an e-reader instead.

Large stocks of beauty products: you'll find everything here, including natural local brands.

Bulky camping or sports equipment: buy locally as needed.

Home décor: you'll find plenty of local artisans selling beautiful pieces for your new home.

Quatre Bornes market: A newcomer's best friend

If you want to get set up without breaking the bank, the Quatre Bornes market is a must. Located in the heart of the island, it's famous for its lively atmosphere, colorful stalls—and unbeatable prices.

Twice a week (Thursday and Sunday), textiles take center stage: light clothing, bed linens, curtains, towels, bags, tablecloths, shoes, etc. You could refresh your entire wardrobe for next to nothing. You'll also find kitchen gadgets, household items, and décor.

And it's not just textiles. Outside, the fruit and vegetable section bursts with colors and aromas. Piles of fresh produce, fragrant local herbs, and exotic fruits by the basket. It's perfect for cooking local dishes, discovering Mauritian flavors, and starting your new life surrounded by freshness.

It's also one of the best ways to immerse yourself in everyday island life, make your first smart purchases, and avoid overspending in your first week.

The key takeaway

Moving to Mauritius isn't about bringing your entire life with you—it's about starting a new chapter. And that chapter gets written here, not in your luggage. So travel with only the essentials: your documents, your tech, a handful of well-chosen outfits, a small health kit, and an open, curious smile.

Everything else? You'll find it here—with the added pleasure of adapting to your new surroundings.