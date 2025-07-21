What are your options when following your partner abroad?

Once your partner announces they're moving overseas, a flood of questions may come to mind: Will you join them? What will happen to your own career? Will you be allowed to work? Ideally, an international move should be a joint decision—planned together as a couple or a family, especially if children are involved. After all, this is your journey too, not just your partner's.

Fortunately, you have several paths to consider. One increasingly common option is remote work. If your job allows it, you might not need to resign at all. Instead, you can keep working from abroad for your current employer. This offers stability and continuity in your career while adjusting to your new environment.

Another option, though it might involve a career shift, is applying for a work or study permit. Your partner's international assignment could be the opportunity you need to retrain, study, or prepare for a new career in the host country.

If you're still unsure about making a long-term commitment, you could negotiate a sabbatical or unpaid leave—two distinct arrangements that both give you time to explore life abroad. Just keep in mind that employers aren't obligated to approve such requests, so it's best to approach the conversation well-prepared.

How do you manage your career as an expat spouse?

Following your partner abroad can be a tough decision, especially if you have a career of your own. Can you keep your job from overseas? Will you have to choose between staying behind to protect your professional path, or putting it on pause to support your partner's move? These are big questions, and the answers aren't always simple. Not every job can be done remotely, and the idea of leaving your home country may come with its own hesitations.

But don't feel pressured to sacrifice your career out of obligation or to make your partner happy. Take the time to consider each option carefully, especially if the host country doesn't grant work rights under a dependent visa. Your choice might be to:

Stay behind and continue your career at home.

Join your partner for a few months, then return to your job.

Move abroad and reinvent your career—by going back to school, getting training, or starting a new job altogether.

Whatever you decide, make sure it aligns with your long-term goals, not just your partner's.

Looking for a job abroad

Can you find a job in your field abroad—assuming the sector exists where you're headed? Or will you need to change careers altogether? Either way, you'll need a work permit to get started.

Many countries do allow expat spouses to work, including most EU nations, the UK, the US, Canada, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand. In these cases, the primary visa holder usually has a skilled or highly skilled work permit. Still, the conditions for spouses can be strict. For example, Saudi Arabia only recognizes spouses as legally married partners of the opposite sex. Thailand, by contrast, includes same-sex couples in its definition.

Other countries, however, don't grant work rights to dependent visa holders. These include China, Turkey, Colombia, South Africa, and Mauritius. In Mauritius, your residence permit doesn't give you the right to work. To look for a job, you'll need to apply for a separate work permit.

Alternatives include presenting a letter from an employer confirming they'll hire you locally, or applying for a Self-Employment Permit or an Investment Permit. But these options don't fully address the issue.

According to the Economic Development Board (EDB), the lack of automatic work rights for spouses remains a barrier. For years, the EDB has advocated for dependent spouses to be granted work permits similar to those of the main visa holder—arguing that this change would help attract more foreign talent. Yet the Mauritian government remains hesitant. In 2021, the proposal was shelved for the second time in two years.

How to stay active abroad

One of the best ways to stay engaged while living abroad is to prepare for the move with just as much care as your expat partner. The label “trailing spouse” often downplays your role—but you also need a clear plan before leaving.

Work and career

Once again, work is a central concern. Ask yourself the right questions:

Am I currently in a job I truly care about?

Will this move disrupt or set back my career?

Can I realistically go without working for a few years?

Will I be allowed to work in the host country?

Is my profession regulated there? Will I be able to practice it?

Will my qualifications be recognized abroad?

Am I open to retraining if needed?

How easy is it to find a job in the local market?

Thinking through these questions early can help you build a plan that supports both your ambitions and your well-being.

A new life project abroad

Consider working with an expat coach to help shape your new life project. Even if continuing your career or retraining is an option, living abroad isn't just about work. You'll also need to learn the language, adjust to a different culture, and become self-sufficient in a new environment.

Your plan may unfold in stages. You might begin by focusing on settling in and getting your bearings. Then, gradually structure your daily life—whether that means taking language classes, pursuing studies or training, or starting a business, depending on your goals and the terms of your residence permit.

Starting your own business can be a powerful way to keep your career moving—or begin a new one entirely. But it's not something to rush into. Even if you have a clear idea of what you want to do, don't jump straight into a visa application as soon as you arrive. Take time to research the local market and legal framework. You may also want to pursue formal training to make sure you're fully prepared before launching your venture.

Support for integration and daily life

Many organizations can help you find your footing in everyday life abroad. In Mauritius, for instance, Maurice Accueil welcomes newcomers and encourages connections between expats and locals through group activities—sports, cultural outings, and social events. You'll also find informal communities like Expat Meet-up Mauritius. In Singapore, similar expat networks are active. In the Netherlands, the Expat Spouses Initiative focuses on helping partners of expats rejoin the workforce. In London, the private group Expat Spouse in London creates opportunities for both social and professional connection.

The key is not to face everything alone. Your relocation overseas comes with its own set of challenges—just as it does for the main visa holder. It shouldn't feel like a personal sacrifice, especially not of your career. Instead, it can be a launching pad for something new. Taking the time to define and shape your own path abroad can make all the difference in helping you truly thrive.



