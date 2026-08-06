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Norway's Working Holiday Visa offers a year of work and adventure

Expat news 1 min read
Work and travel in Norway with a Working Holiday Visa© tan4ikk / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaq

Why choose between travel and work when you can enjoy both during a year in Norway? The Norwegian Working Holiday Visa offers eligible young travelers the chance to live, work and explore the country while enjoying its spectacular landscapes. It is the perfect Nordic “workcation”, but only citizens of countries with a working holiday agreement with Norway can apply.

"Eligible nationals" refers to citizens of countries that have signed a bilateral agreement with Norway. Six countries have signed this agreement: Canada, Japan, Australia, Andorra, Argentina, and New Zealand. The length of stay allowed varies depending on the country. Canadian and Australian nationals can stay in Norway for up to 2 years, while nationals from the other eligible countries are limited to one year. There are also differences in participation in training programs. Australians, for example, cannot take part in a study program or training course lasting more than 3 months, though this time limit does not apply to Japanese citizens.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to check the eligibility conditions that apply to their specific country of origin.

Useful links:

Apply for the Norway WHV

Everything you need to know about the Norway WHV

Sources:

Visas
visa
Norway
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Asaël Häzaq
About the author
Asaël Häzaq

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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