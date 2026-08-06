"Eligible nationals" refers to citizens of countries that have signed a bilateral agreement with Norway. Six countries have signed this agreement: Canada, Japan, Australia, Andorra, Argentina, and New Zealand. The length of stay allowed varies depending on the country. Canadian and Australian nationals can stay in Norway for up to 2 years, while nationals from the other eligible countries are limited to one year. There are also differences in participation in training programs. Australians, for example, cannot take part in a study program or training course lasting more than 3 months, though this time limit does not apply to Japanese citizens.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to check the eligibility conditions that apply to their specific country of origin.

Useful links:

Apply for the Norway WHV

Everything you need to know about the Norway WHV