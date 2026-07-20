All told, the federal government estimates that roughly 2.8 million non-military American adults live and serve outside the country. But, unfortunately, voting rates among Americans abroad lag far, far behind domestic voters. In the 2024 election, the federal government estimated that only 11% of U.S. voters abroad successfully voted. And it's not for lack of trying! The same survey reports that more than half of these citizens wanted to vote, but faced some obstacles.

The bedrock of American democracy is the right of every citizen to cast a vote. And that right doesn't end at the U.S. border. Under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act of 1986, U.S. citizens living, serving, and traveling outside the country are guaranteed the right to vote by absentee ballot in federal elections, and many states also allow these voters to participate in state and local elections too.

How to vote in the 2026 Midterm elections while abroad

That's where the Center for U.S. Voters Abroad Turnout Project comes in. This new project was founded specifically to make it easier for Americans abroad to navigate the process:

Request

Visit USVotersAbroad.org to use their easy tool to register to vote from abroad and to request your 2026 absentee ballot. The form only takes 5minutes to complete and, when you're finished, the tool will help you send the application to the appropriate local election official. Do this as soon as possible to avoid any processing time delays.

Receive

Election offices will send absentee ballots at least 45 days before the next federal election. We strongly recommend choosing to receive your blank ballot electronically. This is a great way to minimize international mail time.

Return

You can always print your ballot and mail it back to the U.S., or deliver it to a U.S. embassy or consulate. Depending on the state you are voting in, you may also be able to return it electronically. However you vote, make sure to do it early so your ballot gets back in time. That's it! Get started right away at USVotersAbroad.org, and reach out to the support team at the Center for U.S. Voters Abroad Turnout Project if you have any questions along the way.