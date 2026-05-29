On 21 April 2026, Paraguay's Ministry of Industry and Commerce published the regulation that brings the country's new Investor Pass to life. The headline number: USD 200,000 gets you direct permanent residency through real estate, with as little as 30% paid up front. There are also tracks at USD 70,000, USD 150,000, and USD 200,000 for other types of investment.

I've lived in Paraguay since 2022 and run an investment migration consultancy here. Below is the practical, expat-eye view of what just changed and what it means if you're seriously thinking of heading south.

What is the Investor Pass, in plain English?

It's a new framework that lets foreign investors get permanent residency in Paraguay directly, without going through the temporary residency stage that used to be standard. You qualify by making one of four types of investment, and the residency that follows is for life (with light renewal requirements).

What are the four investment options?

You can pick any one of these:

Start a real business — USD 70,000. This is Paraguay's original investor residency route, and it still works. You set up a company, deploy USD 70,000 into productive assets (machinery, equipment, vehicles, business premises), and hire at least five locals on formal contracts. The cheapest route, but it requires you to actually run something. Buy property — USD 200,000. No business, no employees, no business plan. Buy real estate, and you qualify. This is the route most expats are going to choose — it's clean, it's passive, and the property is yours to live in (with one caveat — see below) or rent out. Park money in Paraguayan securities — USD 200,000. Hold for two years minimum, in regulated local instruments. Passive. No operational obligations beyond a yearly report. Tourism investment — USD 150,000. Invest in a hospitality or leisure project, with a business plan and twice-yearly progress updates.

Does the property have to be a place I'd actually live in?

Here's the catch on the real estate track: the property cannot be solely for personal or family use. The regulation explicitly excludes purely residential, owner-occupied homes from qualifying.

In practice, this means you're looking at:

A property held for rental income (long-term or short-term)

An apartment in a building you partly use and partly rent

A commercial property

A pre-construction unit you'll eventually let out

You can absolutely own a home to live in here — it just won't be the property that qualifies you for the Investor Pass. Many expats end up doing both: one property for the residency, one for the lifestyle.

What's this “30% paid” thing I keep hearing about?

This is the most expat-friendly innovation in the new rules.

When you buy property to qualify for the Investor Pass, you have two options for documenting it:

Option A: Buy the property outright with full payment, register it in your name, and apply.

Option B: Sign a notarised purchase contract, pay at least 30% of the declared investment value up front, and apply with the remainder, financed through the developer or seller.

So on a USD 200,000 property, you can file your residency paperwork once you've paid USD 60,000, with the rest paid over the construction period (typically 24–36 months in Paraguay).

This matters enormously if you're planning a move. You don't have to liquidate USD 200K in one shot. You can put down a deposit on an off-plan apartment in Asunción, file your residency, get your Paraguayan ID, and pay off the property as you settle in.

Read also Which countries issue work visas at the state level?

How long does it actually take?

There are two clocks running:

The investment certificate (CIE): issued within five business days of a complete file. This is the document confirming your investment qualifies.

The residency itself: typically 3–6 months after the CIE, handled by the migration authority.

Once you have residency, the renewal rule is gentle: you have to enter Paraguay at least once every three years to keep it active. There's no minimum stay between visits.

If you're planning to push through to citizenship after three years, the unofficial guidance is to spend most of the year in the country. But for residency alone, it's about as light-touch as anywhere on earth.

Will my family be included?

The new regulation doesn't lay out a specific family inclusion framework, but Paraguay's standard family reunification rules through the migration directorate cover spouses and dependent children. In practice, families have been moving here together without issue under the previous version of the program. We'd expect this to continue, but it's worth confirming on the specifics of your situation before committing.

Read also Moving abroad as a couple with different passports

Does Paraguay actually make sense as a place to live?

This is the question I get most often, and the honest answer is: it depends on what you're optimising for.

Where Paraguay genuinely delivers:

Cost of living. Asunción is meaningfully cheaper than any major Western European or North American city — and noticeably cheaper than Buenos Aires, Montevideo, or São Paulo. A comfortable two-bedroom apartment in a good neighbourhood runs USD 800– 1,500/month. Restaurants, services, and groceries all reflect that.

Tax system. Territorial taxation. Foreign-sourced income isn't taxed in Paraguay. Period. For remote workers, retirees on foreign pensions, and people with international investment income, this is the headline reason to be here.

Stability. The currency has been steady against the dollar for years. Inflation is controlled. The economy posted 6.6% growth in 2025, among the fastest in Latin America. Forbes Paraguay recently described real estate as “the new economic force of the country”, with rental yields of 5–8% (versus 3–4% in Argentina or Uruguay).

Asunción itself. The city has changed dramatically over the last five years. New towers, better restaurants, more international flights, a growing expat community. It's not Buenos Aires for nightlife or culture, but it's a quietly pleasant place to base yourself.

Where it doesn't:

Beach lifestyle. Paraguay is landlocked. If you want ocean, this isn't it. (Though Encarnación on the Paraná has river beaches, and you're a short flight from Brazil's coast.)

Healthcare for serious specialists. Routine private healthcare is excellent and very affordable, but for highly specialised treatment, expats typically go to Brazil or Argentina.

Cultural depth. It's a smaller country with a smaller cultural scene. Different from neighbours that have been on the international radar for decades.

Spanish. You'll need it. English gets you further than it used to, but Asunción is not Lisbon or Mexico City for English-speaker accommodation.

How does this compare to other Latin American options?

Quick orientation against the programs expats most often weigh against Paraguay:

Panama (Friendly Nations / Qualified Investor): Higher capital threshold (USD 200K– 300K), uses the US dollar, more developed expat infrastructure. Better if you want a Caribbean lifestyle and don't mind paying more.

Uruguay: No fixed capital threshold but expects genuine economic substance and meaningful physical presence. Better for people who want institutional quality and can demonstrate real ties.

Brazil (VIPER): Lowest absolute capital threshold (~USD 140K) for direct permanent residency, anchored to the developing North/Northeast coastline. Beach lifestyle, but more complex tax exposure for residents.

Mexico (Temporary/Permanent Resident): No investment program per se, but accessible income-based pathways. Great if you want geographic proximity to the US.

Argentina: A separate and very interesting Citizenship by Investment program is in the pipeline, expected to launch in late 2026 — direct citizenship at around USD 500K, no residency requirement. A different proposition entirely.

Where Paraguay wins: lowest capital required for direct permanent residency among programs that don't require you to fully fund the investment up front. The 30% feature is genuinely unusual.

Recently bought something? You may already qualify

A useful quirk of the new rules: the supporting documentation for real estate and securities investments must be dated within the last 180 days before you apply. So if you bought property here in the last six months — or have been holding qualifying Paraguayan securities — you may already have a qualifying investment without having filed for the new program.

If you have an old residency application still being processed under the previous framework, you can also opt into the new rules where they're more favourable, without restarting.

What should I do if I'm seriously considering this?

Three practical first steps:

Visit Paraguay before you buy anything. Spend two or three weeks in Asunción. Walk the neighbourhoods. Eat in the restaurants. Get a feel for whether the rhythm of the city suits you. Sort out your tax position back home before you move. The territorial tax benefit only works if your home country recognises you as no longer tax-resident there. This is country-specific and worth getting professional advice on. Pick the right qualifying route for your situation. If you're moving here permanently with a business, the USD 70K productive route may make more sense than the property route. If you're a passive investor with no interest in operating something locally, the real estate or securities tracks are cleaner.

The bottom line

Paraguay isn't for everyone. It's quieter than its neighbours, smaller, less internationally famous. But for expats whose priorities are low taxes, low cost of living, light residency obligations, and a stable place to keep some capital — the new Investor Pass makes the country one of the better-priced and more flexible options anywhere in the world right now.

The door isn't just open. The hinges have just been oiled.