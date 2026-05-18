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Work From Home with greater peace of mind 

Content from our partnersSponsored by Mauritius Telecom
myt
Updated on 18 May 2026

In a context where energy efficiency and mobility are essential, Work From Home has become a necessity. To support this shift, Mauritius Telecom is proposing exceptional offers designed to transform every Mauritian home into a high-performance workspace and study hub. 

Rapid and flexible

While a standard home connection may support casual browsing, today's WFH demands far more. High-definition video calls, cloud-based tools, large file transfers, and multiple connected devices require a stable, high-performance connection that keeps your work uninterrupted—even in a busy household. 

Customers can now double their speed, upgrading from 50 to 100Mbps for only an additional Rs 100 per month. Furthermore, upgrades to higher-tier plans are now available without a 12-month contractual commitment, offering users total freedom and flexibility. 

To ensure optimal coverage throughout the home, Mauritius Telecom is making Smart Wi-Fi more accessible with free installation and interest-free payment plans over 24 months. For maximum resilience, solutions such as my.t everywhere provide seamless 5G connectivity, while Mini UPS devices ensure your equipment stays powered during electricity outages. 

WFH Readiness Check  

To make sure your setup is ready for daily demands, take the Work From Home Readiness Check and evaluate your current connection capacity by visiting: https://www.myt.mu/home/wfh-readiness.  

Telecommunications
Mauritius

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