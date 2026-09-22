Moving abroad, whether to a neighboring country or halfway around the world, is a major undertaking. It involves far more than transporting your belongings from one place to another: international moves require careful planning, customs formalities, sea or air freight, and close coordination between several partners across borders.

For a stress-free move, choosing the right removal company makes all the difference. While price is naturally important, it should never be the only factor. An international move with a professional, experienced mover can be emotionally charged. That's why personal support and quality service are what truly determine whether your relocation and settlement abroad go smoothly.

International relocation is a specialist profession Unlike a local move, an international relocation requires a very specific set of skills and expertise. A professional international mover needs to have a thorough understanding of: the different freight options (sea, air, or multimodal).

customs procedures specific to each country.

regulations governing the importation of personal belongings.

the requirements imposed by shipping lines and airlines.

and ensure coordination among all parties throughout the transportation process. When you entrust freight to a shipping line or airline, the international mover is responsible for anticipating potential difficulties, tracking the shipment, and doing everything possible to minimize unexpected issues and delays. That said, many factors are beyond your mover's control, including port congestion, customs inspections, and disruptions to global shipping.

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Why a very low quote can end up costing you far more than expected With freight rates rising, it can be tempting to choose the cheapest option when comparing quotes. However, an unusually low price often signals limited services or missing inclusions. Before comparing prices, you need to check exactly what your quote actually covers: Are packing materials included?

Will professionals handle the packing?

Are customs formalities handled on your behalf?

Does the service include unpacking at your destination?

Is the insurance appropriate for the value of the items being shipped?

Will a dedicated contact person manage your file throughout the process? What looks like a saving can quickly turn into an unexpected expense if essential services are charged as extras or if something goes wrong during transit. A reputable mover will walk you through your quote in detail and advise you on the best options based on your destination and the belongings you need to move. Professional, purpose-built packing to protect your belongings An international move puts your furniture and personal belongings through several steps, such as loading, unloading, storage, containerization, and sea or air transport. A professional international moving company uses packing materials specifically designed for these demands: triple-wall cardboard boxes and specialist cartons for glassware and crockery.

custom-built crates for fragile items.

heavy-duty padding and furniture blankets for larger pieces.

in-house, made-to-measure packaging for paintings, artwork, hi-fi and video equipment, bicycles, chandeliers, pianos, and more. With deep expertise in packing techniques and unmatched know-how, the risk of damage and breakage is significantly reduced, even on journeys that can last anywhere from several weeks to several months. The importance of choosing a reputable mover with a strong international network Not all international moving companies have the same resources, staff, or logistical capabilities. One of the most important criteria to consider is a genuine international network, with agencies or subsidiaries established in both origin and destination countries for many decades. A local presence offers several key advantages: better operational coordination, in-depth knowledge of local regulations, effective file management, and consistent service quality from start to finish. The risk of errors, poor follow-through, or communication breakdowns is significantly higher when a provider outsources all operations to a chain of different intermediaries.

Check certifications and watch out for scams Unfortunately, the international moving market also attracts unreliable and unscrupulous operators. Before entrusting your belongings to any provider, verify that they meet key international quality standards, including ISO standards, FIDI (Fédération Internationale des Déménageurs Internationaux) requirements, and IAM (International Association of Movers) standards. These certifications reflect clear commitments to quality, procedures, staff training, and best practices. Another warning sign is companies that operate exclusively online, with no real human support. Be wary of the many online platforms that simply resell your quote requests to unqualified, inexperienced subcontractors. An international move is a complex undertaking that deserves personalized advice, not a service you can simply order with a few clicks. Remember that you're entrusting people with your most valued possessions and your life's memories. The support that makes all the difference At AGS International Mover, every move is managed by a local agency and a dedicated point of contact. From your very first interaction, their on-the-ground experience and unique expertise cover every stage of your move, from logistics and administrative formalities to transportation, delivery, and even settling in at your destination if you need that support. Our teams make sure you're never left to figure things out on your own, so you won't miss a single step that could delay shipping your belongings. In short, this personalized support helps anticipate potential issues and find tailored solutions for every situation, whether you're relocating abroad, returning to your home country, or moving for work. Groupage shipping: A smart option for people on a budget Choosing quality and moving with one of the world's leading international removal companies doesn't necessarily mean paying more. For those on a tighter budget, or with a non-time-sensitive move, groupage shipping is an excellent alternative. The concept is straightforward: several shipments heading to the same region are consolidated into a single secure, sealed AGS container. The container is shared only with other AGS group clients. This solution can significantly reduce costs while delivering the same level of expertise, quality procedures, and service standards as a dedicated container shipment. The trade-off is that transit times may be slightly longer, as the container must be filled and then unpacked for each client at the destination.