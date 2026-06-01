D-4 Visa: Korean language requirements relaxed

On March 5, 2026, South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) unveiled a program with a dual purpose: promoting Korean culture through its cuisine and training foreign chefs through a new culinary school called Sura Academy. The school is set to open in the second half of 2026. Drawing inspiration from Italian and French models, the government also plans to launch a "Premium" version of the school to train top culinary talent. This second school is scheduled to open in 2027.

To boost enrollment, the ministry announced that it would relax Korean language proficiency requirements. The relaxed rules apply to D-4 visa applications (a visa reserved for internships, non-degree technical training, and intensive Korean language programs).

A new pilot program for skilled workers

A new pilot program is in the pipeline for the E-7-3 visa (designed for skilled workers). The goal is to attract foreign talent to sectors facing labor shortages, particularly in manufacturing. The pilot program sets an annual quota of 150 skilled workers.

The rules for the E-7-1 visa (highly qualified professionals) are also being relaxed. Eligible graduates in science and engineering will no longer need to prove a year of professional experience to qualify for the visa. As a reminder, the E-7 visa is reserved for foreign nationals with qualifications in a specific field. Their professional activity must be registered with the Ministry of Justice.

Jeju Island attracts foreign workcation travelers

Well-known to fans of Korean dramas, the famous island of Jeju is looking to attract remote workers for a workcation. Local authorities have proposed extending the visa exemption from 30 to 90 days for nationals of eligible countries. However, the proposal still needs approval from the South Korean government.