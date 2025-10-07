Finland bets on English to attract expats

“Finnish is tough, isn't it?” That's the common perception. The issue—or perhaps not—is that Finland has two official languages: Finnish and Swedish. Are these languages too daunting for expats and their children? Could English be the solution? The Finnish government appears to agree.

A new law that took effect in August paves the way for high schools to offer English courses as of August 2026, once the Ministry of Education approves the curricula. By autumn 2028, international students will even be able to sit their exams in English. The option, however, will only be available to those who do not already master the official languages.

This isn't Finland's first attempt to use English as a magnet for foreigners. Back in 2021, then-Mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen even suggested making English an official language to attract more international talent.

Since late 2020, Finland has been actively promoting itself to foreign families through the “90 Day Finn” program. The concept? Spend three months in Helsinki to get a taste of Finnish life. The initiative targets highly skilled professionals, namely entrepreneurs, investors, researchers and executives, who network with local talent while experiencing daily life in Finland. Flights and accommodation are self-funded, but childcare and schooling are free for participants' children.

Families who fall in love with the Finnish lifestyle can then benefit from relocation support and even an accelerated path to permanent residency. The program has been a success, with over 5,000 applicants competing for just 15 spots in the first edition. Registrations for the 2026 round are already open.

Why move to Finland?

While “90 Day Finn” has boosted Finland's global visibility, it hasn't solved the recruitment crisis. By 2025, the country is still grappling with a shortage of workers. Hence the government's new education-driven strategy to attract expatriate families.

New reforms to attract skilled migrants

Although the current government has tightened its immigration stance (as seen in the controversial draft law of July 12, 2024), it is also seeking to attract more skilled foreign workers.

The shortage is particularly severe in high-skilled sectors. This issue isn't new. Like many countries, Finland is dealing with a demographic crisis. Its birth rate is as low as Italy's or Japan's. With fewer babies being born and an aging population, analysts in 2021 estimated that Finland needed between 20,000 and 30,000 new immigrants each year to sustain its economy.

To counter this trend, Finland has chosen to ease rules for non-EU skilled workers. The latest reform, which came into effect on June 11, 2025, implements a European directive on residence permits for non-EU nationals. According to the Finnish Ministry of Employment, these changes will simplify the rehiring process and make labor rights more accessible to foreigners.

Unemployment rules relaxed for qualified expats

For instance, being unemployed will no longer automatically trigger expulsion. Until now, expats with work-based residence permits could not exceed three months of unemployment. In some cases, the limit was six years. The reform extends the protection period: six months (up from three) for holders of residence permits tied to jobs lasting over two years, for EU Blue Card holders, and for executives or specialists. For other categories of foreign workers, the three-month rule still applies.

This gives expats more breathing room to secure new employment without jeopardizing their residency status.

Expanding job opportunities across sectors

Another important change: holders of work-related residence permits are no longer restricted to job hunting in their initial sector. They can now apply in other fields, broadening opportunities for those wishing to stay in Finland.

Working in Finland: Which sectors are hiring?

According to Work in Finland (part of the government's Talent Boost program), several industries are in urgent need of foreign professionals: cybersecurity, information and communication technologies (ICT), healthcare, electronics, bioeconomy, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

Finland is also carving out a niche in innovative economies such as gaming, digital services, and data centers. Startups in particular are a focus, with Business Finland supporting entrepreneurs through the Startup Permit. This permit grants a two-year residence right, renewable if conditions are met.

Much like 90 Day Finn, the Talent Boost program is designed to promote Finland's ecosystem to foreign professionals. It offers advantages in work permits, renewals, and family integration. The ultimate goal isn't just to attract but also to retain talent.

Integration in Finland: Overcoming the language barrier

Language remains one of the main obstacles for expats. That's why the government is betting on English-language schooling to make Finland more appealing for families. But is lowering the language bar really the right solution?

Germany, for example, tried a similar approach in its 2024 immigration reform, reducing language requirements to attract foreign talent. Critics argued that such policies hinder integration rather than support it. Similar debates have emerged in South Korea and Japan.

Is Finnish really that hard to learn? Linguists argue it's no more difficult than Korean or Japanese, with their complex writing systems (kanji, katakana, hiragana, and romaji for Japanese). Some suggest a middle ground: involving Finnish companies more directly in the integration of foreigners.

After all, while the government is making efforts, employers often remain reluctant to hire candidates with “non-Finnish-sounding” names or those not fluent in the language. Studies confirm that such hiring discrimination is still common, despite being illegal. The government has pledged to step up efforts against workplace exploitation and discrimination while highlighting Finland's assets—its high-quality education, economic dynamism, and excellent quality of life—as key selling points for expats.