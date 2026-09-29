Portugal attracts people for very different reasons. Some want to move permanently, slow down and build daily life in a safer European country. Others want to continue working remotely while changing where they live. A third group is not looking to relocate at all, at least not yet. They want a European residence option that can sit alongside an international investment and family strategy.

Those are three very different objectives, and they should not be forced into the same immigration solution. For many non-European nationals, the most useful starting point is therefore not “Which Portuguese visa is best?” but “What role do I actually want Portugal to play in my life?” In 2026, three routes are especially relevant to this discussion: the residence visa commonly known as the D7, the D8 route for remote professionals, and Portugal's Golden Visa, formally the Residence Permit for Investment Activity (ARI). The right choice usually becomes clearer when lifestyle, source of income, physical presence and long-term planning are considered together.

Start with the lifestyle, not the visa Immigration decisions are often approached backwards. People discover a visa online, read a list of benefits and then try to fit their situation into it. A better approach is to start with a few practical questions. Do you intend to make Portugal your main home? Do you expect to spend most of the year in the country? Will your income come primarily from pensions, investments or other stable sources? Are you working remotely for an employer or clients abroad? Or are you mainly looking for European residency, family optionality and geographic diversification while continuing to live elsewhere? These questions matter because D7, D8 and Golden Visa solve different problems.

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D7: when Portugal is meant to become home The route commonly referred to as the D7 is generally associated with retirees and people who live from their own stable income. Portuguese government guidance frames this residence visa around applicants such as retirees and people living from their own income. In practice, it is most relevant when the applicant genuinely intends to establish residence in Portugal. That distinction is important. The D7 should not be understood simply as a low-cost alternative to the Golden Visa. It follows a different logic. It is a residence route for someone whose plan is to live in Portugal and build a normal day-to-day life in the country. For the right applicant, that may be exactly what is needed. A retiree who wants Portugal to become the family's primary home, for example, may have no reason to use an investment-based route. The same can apply to someone with sufficient recurring income who is ready to relocate and establish residence. The strongest D7 cases therefore tend to begin with a relocation decision rather than an investment decision. D8: when your work can move with you The D8 route addresses a different profile: people whose professional activity can be carried out remotely while they live in Portugal. AIMA describes the relevant residence framework as one for professional activity performed remotely for entities outside Portuguese territory. Applicants must be able to demonstrate the underlying employment or service relationship and meet the applicable requirements. This makes the D8 particularly relevant to remote employees, consultants, freelancers and other professionals whose work is genuinely location-independent. The lifestyle question here is straightforward: if you want to live in Portugal and continue earning active professional income from abroad, the D8 may align more naturally with your situation than either the D7 or the Golden Visa. Again, the key is not prestige or perceived flexibility. It is fit. Someone moving to Lisbon, Porto, Madeira or the Algarve while continuing a remote career has a fundamentally different objective from an investor who wants European residency without moving their primary home. Golden Visa: when flexibility matters more than relocation Portugal's Golden Visa sits in a different category. The programme, formally known as the Residence Permit for Investment Activity or ARI, is designed around qualifying investment rather than full-time relocation. According to AIMA, holders can maintain the permit with a minimum stay requirement of seven days in the first year and fourteen days in each subsequent two-year period, while also benefiting from family reunification and Schengen mobility, subject to the applicable rules. That reduced physical-presence structure is one of the programme's most distinctive characteristics. For many investors, this is the real reason the Golden Visa remains relevant. They may have businesses, careers, children in school or tax considerations that make an immediate move to Portugal impractical. Their objective is not to become Portuguese residents in daily life tomorrow. It is to create an additional long-term option in Europe. The investment itself therefore needs to be viewed as part of a broader strategy. One current qualifying route involves a capital transfer of at least €500,000 into eligible non-real-estate collective investment undertakings established under Portuguese law, subject to statutory conditions on structure, maturity and underlying investment. Other qualifying routes also exist. For an investor considering the fund route, the decision should extend well beyond the minimum legal threshold. Fund strategy, risk, liquidity, time horizon, management quality, compliance, source of funds and exit planning all matter. The Golden Visa is therefore not simply “a visa that requires an investment.” It is better understood as an investment-led residence strategy that may suit people who value flexibility and long-term optionality.

Three routes, three very different intentions At a high level, the distinction can be simplified. D7: best aligned with people who have suitable stable income and genuinely plan to establish life in Portugal. D8: best aligned with remote professionals who want to live in Portugal while continuing professional activity connected to employers or clients abroad. Golden Visa: best aligned with qualifying investors who want a Portuguese and European residence strategy without necessarily relocating full-time. There can be overlap between these profiles, which is why the choice should not be made from a checklist alone. A remote business owner may qualify for more than one route. A retired investor may have the resources for the Golden Visa but still prefer the D7 because relocation is already the goal. A family may initially be attracted by the Golden Visa but discover that a residence-based route better reflects how they actually plan to live. The correct answer is the one that matches the real plan. Think beyond the residence permit A residence permit is only one layer of an international move or diversification strategy. Families should also consider banking, taxation, healthcare, schooling, estate planning, investment structure, family inclusion, permanent residence, citizenship eligibility and the possibility that plans may change over time. This becomes especially important for internationally mobile families. A decision that makes sense today should also be tested against likely scenarios five or ten years ahead. Will Portugal remain a second option, or could it become home? Will children need to be included? Is the investment horizon compatible with the residence plan? Does the chosen route create unnecessary relocation obligations? Are there tax consequences that need specialist advice before residence is established? Good immigration planning does not isolate the visa from the rest of the family's financial and personal life. The visa should be the consequence of the plan, not the plan itself. Why the decision should come before the application The application process is usually easier when the strategic questions have already been answered. For D7 and D8 applicants, this means being clear about the intention to reside in Portugal, the source and continuity of income, accommodation and the practical requirements of establishing life in the country. For Golden Visa investors, it means deciding on the investment structure, understanding compliance and source-of-funds requirements, mapping family members, considering the expected holding period and evaluating what happens at the end of the investment. This preparation reduces the risk of making an immigration decision based only on the most visible requirement. It also changes the quality of the conversation with advisers. Instead of asking, “Which visa can I get?”, the better question becomes, “Which residence strategy best fits what I am trying to achieve?”