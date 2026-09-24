On the flip side, high inflation can weaken a currency. As prices rise and a currency loses purchasing power, investors may become less willing to hold it, causing its value to fall against other currencies. If panic sets in and people start selling a currency, its value can drop even faster.

Exchange rates are constantly moving due to a complex interplay of several factors. At its most basic level, currencies are traded much like other financial assets. When demand for a currency increases, its value tends to rise. If investors, businesses, and travelers suddenly want more of a specific currency, for example, when a country raises its interest rates, the demand often spikes, and that currency becomes more expensive.

Hidden fees

This volatility can make it challenging to secure the most favorable exchange rates. And some banks and money transfer apps don't always help, despite what their marketing may say. Many platforms advertise zero fees or free transfers, which sounds very attractive. What they don't tell you is that they may build their profit into the exchange rate, so you end up getting less for your money.

For example, if the real rate is 1.30 US dollars for one pound sterling and they give you 1.27, they are pocketing the difference on every single pound you convert. If you want to exchange 1,000 pounds, you could lose $30 to hidden markups.

So what can you do to ensure you keep more of your cash? The following tips can help:

Open a multi-currency account

This lets you send, receive and hold money in several different currencies at once, instead of converting an amount the moment it lands in your account. The big advantage is that if you don't need the money straight away, you can wait for a favorable time to convert. This can save you from converting back and forth every month, racking up fees and losing money to lower rates.

Lock in rates with forward contracts

If you have a large bill coming up, such as a property deposit, consider a forward contract. It lets you lock in today's exchange rate for a transfer weeks or months down the road. While you won't benefit if the rate improves, you will save if they drop or if the market crashes.

Split large transfers instead of moving everything at once

If you plan to convert a large sum, you don't necessarily have to transfer it all in one go. Spreading the conversion over several dates can reduce the risk of exchanging everything on one day when the rate may be unfavorable.

Compare providers

Don't assume your bank will offer you the best deal. Compare rates with at least three providers before making a transfer. As well as the rates, compare all fees, processing times and the total amount you will actually receive at the end. Even small differences can save up to hundreds of dollars a year.

Time your transfer strategically

Most people transfer money only when they need to make a payment, which means they could be missing out. Exchange rates can fluctuate significantly over short periods, and while it may be impossible to predict currency movement with certainty, try to stay informed to help you better understand when to convert.

You can keep an eye on financial news and market reports, and check historical exchange rate charts that many banks and platforms provide. If you can get a handle on short-term and long-term trends, you'll be in a better position to judge if the current rate is a good one.

To make all this even easier, you could set rate alerts on some banking apps and transfer services. When the rate reaches your desired level, you'll receive an automatic message so you don't miss out on a potentially favorable deal.

Always pay in the local currency

When you use a bank card abroad, the terminal or ATM may ask whether you want to pay in your home currency or the local one. While seeing the amount in a familiar currency may seem convenient, you will almost certainly get an exchange rate worse than what your bank would give you. Always choose to pay in the local currency and let your own bank or provider handle the conversion, as they are more likely to offer a fairer rate.

Watch out for funding and receiving fees

Even if you find a bank or other provider with a great exchange rate, you can still get stung by how you move the money. Funding a transfer with a debit or credit card often incurs processing fees, whereas a local bank transfer is usually free. Likewise, it's a good idea to check whether your receiving bank charges an incoming international payment fee.

Choosing the right platform

When it comes to exchanging money, there is a wide variety of money transfer tools available. Among the most popular are Wise, Revolut and Remitly. However, which one is best for you depends on the size of your transfers and how frequently you need to convert your money.

Platforms like Wise and Revolut are good options for digital nomads who often receive income in one or more currencies, pay daily expenses and living costs in another, and maintain financial ties to their home country. Both apps let you hold multiple currencies at once and offer competitive exchange rates with transparent conversion fees.

If you regularly send money back to your home country, whether to support family, pay bills or manage other financial commitments, Remitly is worth considering. Unlike Wise and Revolut, which are designed for managing money across multiple currencies, Remitly specializes in international transfers. It offers competitive rates and, in many cases, speedy transfers to bank accounts, mobile wallets, or cash pickup locations.