Open a local bank account

Neobank or local account? Using a neobank can make sense for a short-term move abroad, for example, if you are a digital nomad or on a temporary assignment. However, opening a local bank account is strongly recommended.

The first reason is income. Neobanks are not always recognized by employers in the host country. The last thing you want is the stress of discovering that your salary cannot be paid into your account. Opening a local bank account avoids that risk.

Another reason is everyday life. Each country has its own rules when it comes to buying property, purchasing a car, and handling major transactions. As soon as you plan a large project, and even smaller ones, having a local bank account makes things much easier. The same applies to your investment plans: building your financial footing locally is a smart habit to adopt when living abroad.

Track your expenses

Pen and paper, or an app? Whether your method is manual or digital, review your expenses regularly so you can identify:

Overspending

Unnecessary expenses

Increases that should raise concern

Overspending does not always mean large amounts. It often refers to expenses you could reasonably reduce. For example, you enjoy eating out but rarely pay attention to the final bill. Or you dedicate Saturdays entirely to leisure activities while underestimating your actual budget. Small habits can weigh heavily over time.

Unnecessary expenses are another area to examine. Do you really need four streaming subscriptions (Netflix, Apple TV, Crunchyroll, Disney+)? Do not avoid the question simply because you can afford it. If you only use these platforms to watch one or two shows occasionally, you already know what to do.

Then there are gradual increases that can easily go unnoticed. Your phone, water, or electricity bills keep rising a little at a time. The increase is slow and progressive, almost invisible unless you track your spending carefully. Make it a habit to contact service providers whenever a rise seems questionable.

Save money in your host country

Were you able to save money back home? If so, how much were you setting aside each month? Since moving abroad, have you managed to rebuild that habit? How much can you realistically save now?

Look into the investment and savings products available to you, whether in your host country or elsewhere. For example, you may be able to take out a life insurance savings plan in another country. Compare potential returns and conditions carefully.

Keep at least one savings product that you can access easily in case of emergency, without having to close it prematurely. Some savings accounts only deliver real returns if the funds remain untouched for a fixed period. As an informed expat, you should allocate your savings wisely: enough liquidity to handle unexpected events, and longer-term investments to build a financial cushion for projects and leisure. It is not always simple, but it becomes achievable, especially once you start eliminating unnecessary expenses.

Invest to diversify your income sources

Investing goes hand in hand with saving. Not only are you putting money aside, but you are also making it work for you. Life abroad can change quickly. Leaving €15,000 sitting in a non-interest-bearing account is not a smart long-term strategy. With inflation, today's €15,000 could effectively shrink to €13,000 in purchasing power tomorrow. You lose value over time.

To make sound investment decisions, avoid putting all your eggs in one basket. Options may include purchasing property or investing in a real estate investment vehicle (such as a REIT), buying a garage, parking space, or land, real estate crowdfunding, investing in private equity, stock market shares, cryptocurrencies, or even art. However, be mindful of the risks. Some investments are more volatile than others. Do not focus solely on promised returns. Instead, make choices aligned with your investor profile. If you are naturally cautious, you may prefer stability, even if it means accepting lower returns.

Another good financial habit is to avoid holding all your accounts with the same bank. Many people keep their checking accounts and savings or investment products (such as life insurance policies or savings accounts) within one institution. This is fine as long as the bank remains stable. But in the event of a bank failure, you could put your funds at risk.