Bet on gold…

Gold remains a safe-haven asset. We tend to picture it as jewelry or bullion, but it's also used in tech industries. In practice, gold is bought by central banks, large investors, industrial users, jewelers, and private investors like you. So, should you still invest in gold today? Experts say yes. They see gold as one of the pillars of a sound wealth strategy. In short, your expat portfolio should include a slice of gold.

Even so, caution is wise—financial freedom pairs well with diversification. Aim for about 10% maximum of your portfolio in gold. The metal is volatile and highly sensitive to inflation. It doesn't pay dividends—only potential capital gains (which aren't guaranteed). There's also an ethical dimension. More expats concerned with human rights and the environment are turning to “responsible gold,” ensuring extraction respects people and the planet (no armed conflict, no exploitation, no deforestation, etc.).

You can buy physical gold (bars, coins) or paper gold via the market—e.g., an ETC (exchange-traded commodity) that gives you exposure to commodities.

And other precious metals

While gold keeps its status as the ultimate haven, a well-informed expat should also consider other precious metals. Keep the specific features and potential of each in mind—especially silver, the other favorite alongside gold. Silver is heavily used in industry (solar panels, electronics) and in medicine for its antibacterial properties. Like gold, it's volatile.

Platinum is less popular than gold and silver but is rare and used in industry (for example, in automotive). Progress on the energy transition could lift platinum demand.

A good approach is to diversify your commodities allocation based on your means, goals, and values.

Invest in life insurance

Life insurance is a staple investment for expats. Many still default to a policy from their home country—a natural reflex, but not always suited to expat realities. An international life insurance policy may fit better, with more flexibility, multi-currency management, and tax neutrality. Local taxation matters for any investment. By contrast, “national” policies are designed first for residents of that country. Choose a life policy adapted to your country of residence.

Put your money into property

Like life insurance, real estate remains a favorite among expats. Your plan dictates the route: primary home, second home, or buy-to-let. You can invest in rentals to collect income from afar. Specialist firms now offer turnkey options—from the purchase and tenant selection to maintenance. Using a management company doesn't replace basic oversight: always keep an eye on your portfolio. You can buy property in your home country, your host country, or elsewhere. Again, review the tax rules that apply.

Consider alternative assets

No budget for a house or apartment? Look at “alternative” real-asset plays: garages, parking spaces, art, luxury leather goods, rare books… Returns can outpace traditional real estate with a smaller upfront outlay. The same goes for art: some expats back emerging artists, buying a drawing for a few hundred euros and selling it once the artist becomes popular. But unlike property, these are not safe havens—they're “passion investments.” Be careful and vigilant. Scams exist. Verify that the parking space or garage actually exists, and that the handbag, old manuscript, or artwork isn't counterfeit. Fraudsters exploit trends to pitch fake investments.

Try the stock markets

A share savings plan (PEA) can be an excellent vehicle for expats, with no income tax or social charges on qualifying gains. But your tax residency status matters: the country where you want to invest may require you to be a tax resident to open a PEA. If you opened it before moving abroad, you can usually keep it—unless you move to a non-cooperative tax jurisdiction (ETNC). Stock investing can deliver higher, faster returns than many other assets—but it also carries higher risk.

Diversify to reduce the risk of loss. Don't concentrate on a single type of stock or a single country. Invest internationally and across sectors. Add bonds to your equity portfolio. Bonds—loans to a government or company—are generally less risky than stocks and pay fixed income, making them a safe-haven component.

Take the plunge into crypto assets

On Monday, 14 July 2025, Bitcoin crossed $120,000 for the first time. The term “crypto asset” is preferred to “cryptocurrency,” and Bitcoin is the most valuable in the world. Its growth is drawing in more investors—expats included. For them, the key question is: which countries are best for investing in crypto assets?

Unsurprisingly, crypto-friendly countries offer “light” taxation and few restrictions on exchanges. El Salvador, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Cayman Islands are considered crypto-friendly thanks to favorable tax treatment (no crypto taxes). El Salvador is also the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. Portugal and Germany are “friendly” as well: in both, crypto held for over 12 months can be tax-exempt. Switzerland, Singapore, Malta, South Korea, and Estonia are also strong options for crypto investors. Still, caution is your best ally: scams are common, and crypto assets remain high-risk.

Work: diversify your income

This isn't an investment per se, but a way to increase income and move toward financial freedom: a side job/side hustle. It lets you boost earnings without risking your primary role. Side jobs are on the rise, especially among young professionals. Some expats and locals use them to test a business idea before going all-in. Whatever your goal (career change, launching a company, earning more), remember: a side job shouldn't consume all your time. To be worthwhile, it should take a minimum of time while generating a maximum of benefit.

Several side jobs pair well with full-time work: pet-sitting, blogging, vlogging, podcasting, tutoring, handyman services, brand ambassadorship, freelance writing, mystery shopping… But don't dive into a side gig if you lack the skills. Don't start one of the many online “businesses” just to follow a trend. Make sure you have the right legal status before you launch. For instance, a freelance writer is self-employed and has created a sole proprietorship (or micro-business with simplified taxes). Being a “freelancer” isn't a legal status by itself—it means you operate as an independent and therefore have a business.

Get a grip on your spending

A savvy expat is a good manager. Before building your financial optimization plan, know your starting point: cost of living, monthly spending and income, and your current quality of life. Track down unnecessary expenses. Negotiate whatever you can. Make trade-offs. Be thrifty.

Open a multi-currency account

Many expats still wonder whether they should close their domestic bank account when moving abroad. You're allowed to keep it—and it's often recommended, for example, if you continue earning income in that country. The key is to declare your foreign accounts to the tax authorities. Opening an additional multi-currency account is a real advantage for expats. Example: you work for several companies that pay you in different currencies. A multi-currency account simplifies your finances. Another case: you're paid in a currency different from your bank account's base currency—again, a multi-currency account spares you exchange-rate headaches and helps you avoid losses. It also makes travel easier (say you're a digital nomad) and supports sound financial management.

Taxes, international rules, and financial freedom

This is the big question for expats seeking tax optimization: which country should you choose? Are crypto-friendly countries also favorable for other aspects of wealth management? The question is crucial. Pick the right country and you can benefit from tax advantages (for example, no tax on capital gains). Also, consider the legal framework: does it allow you to protect and optimize your assets?

But be careful: a financial-freedom strategy shouldn't push you beyond your investor profile (conservative, balanced, aggressive…). Don't rush into stocks or crypto if you lack knowledge—or if you don't understand the risks. Also, stay aligned with your principles. There are environmentally responsible investments, such as certified “responsible” equities or funding projects that respect the environment (investing in forests, renewable energy, organic farming, insect-based foods, etc.). The goal isn't returns at any cost, but to support responsible companies.

To start on solid ground, consult a tax adviser specialized in expatriation. This help doesn't replace your own research, nor regular monitoring of your investments. The more engaged you are, the stronger your financial optimization strategy will be.