Because every life story deserves a tailor-made solution.

There are many reasons why a person may move to Spain: Work, studies, family, retirement... and each of them has different needs. That's why our HolaBank Account is designed to suit you, whatever your situation.

Coming for a few months? Are you starting a new life for good? Are you the main breadwinner? Need help with moving or renting? At CaixaBank we've thought of all that and more, so you don't have to worry about a thing.

And if your situation changes, so do our solutions for you. Because we know that life is dynamic and our mission is to accompany you at every stage with the flexibility you need.

Open your account wherever you are

One of the main advantages of the HolaBank account is that you can open it without having to be a resident in Spain. The process is 100% online and can be completed in less than 48 hours. You only need a device with a camera to perform the identity verification. It doesn't matter if you are still preparing your move or if you have just arrived: We help you get off to a good start.

Additionally, you can do everything remotely and securely, which is particularly useful if you are organising your relocation or do not yet have a fixed address. With just an internet connection and your basic documentation, you can start your new life without complications.

Everything you need in your daily life

The HolaBank account is designed to make your life easier right from the start. With it you can carry out your usual banking transactions securely and conveniently. This includes:

Visa credit card¹ with no issuance or maintenance fees (holder and beneficiary) to suit your lifestyle. With it you will be able to make purchases from your mobile phone with the CaixaBank Now app.

with no issuance or maintenance fees (holder and beneficiary) to suit your lifestyle. With it you will be able to make purchases from your mobile phone with the CaixaBank Now app. Cash withdrawals at more than 13,000 CaixaBank 2 ATMs in Spain.

at more than 13,000 CaixaBank ATMs in Spain. Deposit cheques in euros drawn at a bank in Spain.

in euros drawn at a bank in Spain. 24 transfers3 in euros a year to other EU accounts.

And the best thing: handle everything using CaixaBankNow digital banking, available in more than 22 languages and accessible from any device.

A club that welcomes you

When you open your account, you are automatically entered into HolaBank Club4, a programme of exclusive services designed to make your adaptation to Spain easier and more comfortable. Some of the most outstanding services are:

Online translation and interpretation service 5 .

. Tailor-made procedures and formalities with advantageous prices.

Concierge Service 6 with personalised telephone response to your needs.

with personalised telephone response to your needs. Handyman Service 7 with a professional at your service for small home repairs.

with a professional at your service for small home repairs. Registering with utilities 8 .

. Telephone legal aid9.

And many more. All designed to make your day-to-day life easier, especially in those first months when every little gesture counts.

This accompaniment is one of the elements most valued by our international clients, as it allows them to focus on what is important: start their new life without wasting time and energy on handling complex formalities.

Always by your side, with multilingual advisors

We know that communicating with your bank in a language you are not fluent in can be a headache. That's why CaixaBank has a team of more than 500 managers specialised in international clients. You also have more than 300 offices throughout the country with staff trained to serve the expat community.

With CaixaBank, you don't just have a bank. You have a companion in your new journey. A person on the other side who listens to you, understands you and is available to help you with any queries or procedures.

In addition, the online personal manager service allows you to have a close and constant relationship, no matter where you are. Resolve your queries, get information about financial products or assist you with a formality: Your manager is there for you.

Security and confidence

The HolaBank account belongs to CaixaBank, one of the most solid entities in the European financial system.

Opening your account is just the first step

The important thing is not just to open an account. What is most important is to open a door to a life that is simpler, more supported, and more personal. A life where red tape does not become an obstacle and where you always have someone to turn to.

At CaixaBank we don't just speak your language. We also understand your needs. That's why we're here to help you make Spain your new home.

Ready to take the first step?

Open your HolaBank Account here.

1. Credit card issued by the Hybrid Payment Entity CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, E.F.C., E.P., S.A.U. ("CPC"), with registered office at Avenida de Manoteras n.º 20, Edificio París (28050 Madrid). CaixaBank, S.A. acts as the agent for the card issuer. The system for protecting the funds of customers using payment services chosen by CPC consists of a deposit held in a separate account at CaixaBank, S.A. Granting of the card, subject to prior approval by CPC. Consult the prices usually applied to the most frequently provided banking services (Appendix 1) at www.caixabank.es/tarifas 2. We may pass on the fee charged by other entities for the use of their ATMs. 3. A total of 24 transfers a year on-line with the following characteristics: non-urgent individual euro transfer requests of up to €20,000 to any EU country, provided the information entered is correct and complete. 4. Services managed by Multiasistencia, S.A. 5. Three free translation services/year or texts in Spanish, English, French, German, Russian up to a maximum of 600 words. The text must be non-technical and may not be divided into parts. Any words to be translated over the limit will be invoiced to the customer, subject to a prior quote. Free and unlimited simultaneous telephone translation service.6. Unlimited service.7. Three free hours per year for these tasks. 8. Unlimited service. No additional costs are included other than that of registering with the utility companies. 9. Unlimited service.

