The New 530A Account – Empowering the Expat Child

Starting in 2026, American families gained a new way to support their children's financial futures: the 530A account. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stated that approximately two-thirds of Generation Z Americans struggle with basic financial literacy, and 530A accounts offer a unique opportunity to teach financial skills in a tangible way that schools and textbooks cannot.

What is the new 530A Children's Retirement Account?

530A accounts, referred to as “Trump Accounts,” were introduced as part of the Working Families Tax Cuts. The tax-advantaged accounts, available only for children, function in many respects like an IRA in that the funds grow on a tax-deferred basis and are not taxed until withdrawn later in life. As of April 14, the Treasury Department reports that participation has already reached 5 million American children.

A significant feature is the $1,000 seed deposit provided by the US Treasury for every child born between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2028. As of April 14, 1.2 million enrolled children are eligible for the $1,000 pilot program contribution. These funds will be invested immediately in an index fund, and Treasury estimates suggest that—assuming long-term market growth in line with historical averages—the $1,000 seed deposit could grow to approximately USD 500,000 by the time the child reaches retirement age.

How do you open a 530A account?

The underlying policy objective is to help all American children establish a strong financial foundation early in life, and although the seed deposit is for newborns, any American under age 18 may open a 530A account and begin saving.

To open a 530A account, a child must be a US citizen with a Social Security number and be under age 18 at the end of the year in which the account is opened. Each child may have only one 530A account, helping to keep administration relatively straightforward.

Any legal guardian, parent, adult sibling, or grandparent—in that order of priority—may establish the account when filing their US income tax return by completing Form 4547, which authorizes the IRS, the US Treasury, and their authorized agents to create and maintain the account for the child or children listed.

If Form 4547 is not filed at tax time, the account may still be opened subsequently through the government's online portal at https://trumpaccounts.gov/form. After Form 4547 is submitted, the Treasury Department or its agent will set up the account and provide confirmation. Once the system is fully operational, the account may be monitored and managed through the online portal. The individual who filed Form 4547 remains responsible for managing the account until the child reaches age 18.

What are the contribution limits for a 530A account?

What makes this account unique is that contributions are not limited to parents. Most contributions are expected to begin after July 4, 2026, including the $1,000 seed deposit. Additional contributions from employers, non-profits, or other eligible sources will follow timelines and rules issued by the US Treasury.

Family members, employers, friends, and even the child themselves may contribute up to $5,000 per year until the child reaches age 18. Within that limit, up to $2,500 may be contributed by an employer on behalf of the child or parent. Government incentives—such as the $1,000 federal seed deposit—are separate and do not count toward the $5,000 annual limit. Because multiple parties may contribute, coordination is important. If total contributions exceed the annual limit, corrective steps will be required.

These 530A accounts do not require the child to have earned income. However, all investment options must meet criteria set by the US Treasury Department and are expected to consist primarily of low-cost, broadly diversified index funds—likely US equity index mutual funds or exchange-traded funds.

A particularly valuable feature of the 530A account is that contributions do not affect a child's ability to save in other IRAs. A teenager with earned income may still make a full contribution to a Traditional or Roth IRA, allowing access to multiple tax-advantaged savings opportunities. However, it is important to note that once the child reaches age 18, it's no longer a “group-funded” account, and only the account owner (the now-adult child) can contribute. The account will then be governed by normal IRA rules, and contributions must be made from earned income, subject to the contribution limits applicable to Traditional IRAs.

Withdrawal rules and taxation

Withdrawals are not permitted while the account is in its growth phase, which continues until the year the child turns 18. Thereafter, standard IRA contribution and withdrawal rules apply.

Importantly, the 530A account is maintained separately from other IRAs. It is not aggregated with other retirement accounts when calculating taxes or penalties on withdrawals, providing useful planning flexibility when deciding which accounts to draw upon or whether to pursue Roth IRA conversions.

Contributions from individuals—such as parents, family members, friends, or the child—are made on an after-tax basis. As a result, only the earnings on these contributions are subject to income tax and potential penalties upon withdrawal.

Contributions from other sources, including government programs, employers, or charitable organizations, are made on a pre-tax basis. Both the contributed amounts and any associated earnings are therefore subject to income tax and potential penalties when withdrawn.

All investments grow on a tax-deferred basis, with no US tax due until funds are distributed.

Local tax implications

While 530A accounts benefit from favorable US tax treatment, their treatment under local laws in the country of residence needs to be addressed.

Retiring Abroad: Cross-Border Planning Is Essential

Retiring abroad—and planning for retirement as an expat—are among the most complex areas of international tax planning. However, retirement income can often be structured to minimize both US and foreign tax liabilities.

If you receive US Social Security benefits, IRA or 401(k) distributions, or pension income, you may be subject to tax obligations in both the United States and your country of residence.

In addition, retirement accounts may involve other important considerations, including US withholding requirements, early withdrawal penalties, Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) rules, and interactions with foreign tax credits.

While tax treaties may help determine which country taxes each type of income, before taking distributions or applying for benefits, expats should consider how the income will be taxed locally, how foreign tax credits will apply, review applicable treaty provisions, and whether withholding elections should be adjusted. Proactive planning can help reduce unexpected tax costs and support long-term financial stability in retirement.

Renouncing US Citizenship: Is it Right for You?

On April 13, 2026, the US State Department reduced the fee to renounce US citizenship from $2,350 to $450. This change applies to renunciation appointments scheduled for or after that date. All other requirements remain unchanged, including ongoing tax compliance obligations, potential exit tax exposure, and the “covered expatriate” tests.

Renouncing US citizenship is a significant and irreversible decision. It is most considered by “accidental Americans,” long-term expatriates facing ongoing US filing obligations, or individuals undergoing major life changes—such as deciding where to retire—for personal, family, or financial reasons. Understanding the immediate costs and the long-term legal and tax consequences is important.

Retirement Timing and Tax Impact

The timing of retirement and renunciation can have a substantial impact on your overall tax outcome. US Social Security benefits, retirement accounts, pensions, and Medicare eligibility may be treated differently depending on whether you remain a US citizen at the time benefits are earned or distributions begin.

For individuals considering both retirement and renunciation, retiring first and renouncing later provides more favorable tax results and greater planning flexibility. This approach can allow individuals to access and structure retirement income under US rules before triggering the tax consequences associated with expatriation.

US Social Security Benefits

If you retire while still a US citizen, you establish your benefit status before renouncing. Renunciation does not automatically stop payments; however, whether benefits continue afterward depends on where you live. Benefits generally continue in countries with a Social Security totalization agreement (approximately 30 countries). In countries without an agreement, benefits may be reduced or suspended under country-specific Social Security Administration (SSA) rules, and some countries are entirely restricted.

Retirement Account Taxation

While still a US citizen, distributions from 401(k)s and IRAs are taxed as ordinary income at graduated tax rates (10%–37%). This creates planning opportunities prior to renunciation. By controlling the amount you withdraw each year, you can manage your tax bracket and potentially reduce your overall US tax exposure.

Some individuals choose to renounce before retiring, and in certain cases, this may make sense, but it requires careful planning and modeling.

Renouncing citizenship does not necessarily eliminate US taxation nor US tax reporting obligations. Retirement withdrawals from 401(k) plans and Individual Retirement Arrangements (IRA) are generally classified as U.S.-source FDAP (Fixed, Determinable, Annual, or Periodical) income and are taxable in the US. The default US withholding rate is 30% on the gross distribution, unless a tax treaty provides a reduced rate.

As a US citizen, while worldwide income is reported and taxed in the US, deductions and credits can be applied to determine the actual tax liability, which often results in an effective rate well below 30%. Receiving this type of income as a nonresident alien could result in a flat 30% tax in the absence of treaty relief.

Final Thoughts

As additional planning tools emerge—such as the 530A account—opening tax-advantaged retirement accounts for children can also complement broader cross-border planning strategies and help families build long-term savings for the next generation. And any long-term planning does require modeling and analysis. What is right for one individual may not be right for another, and sometimes you do not necessarily let the tax “tail wag the dog,” but saving on taxes is one of the most important factors in building and keeping wealth.

With thoughtful planning and expert guidance, managing cross-border tax obligations becomes far more manageable. H&R Block Expatriate Tax Services specializes in helping Americans overseas with their tax filings, ensuring accurate and confident filings. Reach out today, and let's make sure you're ready for what's ahead.