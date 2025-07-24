Menu
Expat.com
Search
Magazine
Search

Netherlands plans higher salary thresholds for skilled workers

Expat news
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Igor_Tichonow / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaqon 24 July 2025

The Dutch government is drafting new immigration rules, with a particular focus on companies that recruit highly skilled workers from abroad. Here's what this means for you if you're considering a move to the Netherlands.

At the heart of this initiative is a plan by Minister of Social Affairs and Employment, Eddy van Hijum, aimed at reducing net immigration and tightening entry requirements to allow in only the most qualified migrants. According to the minister, some companies are exploiting the system by hiring young, highly skilled foreign workers at lower wages.

Since January 1, 2025, the minimum monthly salary for foreign professionals over the age of 30 has been set at €5,988—1.3 times the national average. For those under 30, however, the threshold is significantly lower at €4,171. Van Hijum now wants to raise this lower threshold, prompting companies to reassess their hiring strategies and helping to prevent the misuse of the system.

In principle, employers should only bring in foreign workers when they genuinely can't find local talent. Yet some appear to be hiring migrants outside these conditions. Others are placing them in sectors such as hospitality, hairdressing, and cleaning areas, where the government is actively trying to reduce its dependence on foreign labor. To address these issues, the ministry's plan includes tighter regulations and stronger enforcement. The proposal is expected to go before Parliament, with debate likely to begin after the summer recess.
 

Sources:

Work
Netherlands
About

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

Comments

More articles

Articles to help you in your expat project

Choose the best health insurance
Protect your health and get easy access to treatment for expats.
Plan your international move
Facilitate your move by getting a quote from our top rated movers.
Open a bank account that suits you
Discover the best international banks to manage your money securely.
Reliable financial advice
Connect with our financial advisor today for expats wealth management and financial advice.