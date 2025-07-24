At the heart of this initiative is a plan by Minister of Social Affairs and Employment, Eddy van Hijum, aimed at reducing net immigration and tightening entry requirements to allow in only the most qualified migrants. According to the minister, some companies are exploiting the system by hiring young, highly skilled foreign workers at lower wages.

Since January 1, 2025, the minimum monthly salary for foreign professionals over the age of 30 has been set at €5,988—1.3 times the national average. For those under 30, however, the threshold is significantly lower at €4,171. Van Hijum now wants to raise this lower threshold, prompting companies to reassess their hiring strategies and helping to prevent the misuse of the system.

In principle, employers should only bring in foreign workers when they genuinely can't find local talent. Yet some appear to be hiring migrants outside these conditions. Others are placing them in sectors such as hospitality, hairdressing, and cleaning areas, where the government is actively trying to reduce its dependence on foreign labor. To address these issues, the ministry's plan includes tighter regulations and stronger enforcement. The proposal is expected to go before Parliament, with debate likely to begin after the summer recess.

