According to an official statement, Italy will grant 497,550 work visas by 2028, with the following annual breakdown:

164,850 visas in 2026;

165,850 in 2027;

166,850 in 2028.

These visas will be divided into two main categories:

267,000 for seasonal workers, primarily in agriculture and tourism;

230,550 for non-seasonal and self-employed workers.

The plan was formally approved by decree on June 30, 2025.

The government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, presents this move as a long-term response to Italy's deepening demographic crisis, marked by an aging population, declining birth rates, and a steady outflow of young Italians seeking work abroad.

This isn't the first time Italy has turned to foreign labor. Between 2023 and 2025, the country issued 450,000 work visas to non-EU nationals. Officials say the new figures are consistent with the ongoing needs of Italian businesses and are intended to tackle long-standing labor shortages in key industries.

However, not everyone is on board. Italy's largest labor union, CGIL, has slammed the initiative as inadequate. Union leaders argue that simply bringing in foreign workers won't fix what they see as systemic flaws in the labor market. In their view, Italy needs comprehensive labor reform—not just more manpower.

Others have raised concerns about potential abuse. With such large quotas, critics warn of a greater risk of labor exploitation, particularly by unscrupulous employers or criminal networks that prey on migrant workers. Some also note that past quotas weren't fully used, casting doubt on whether these new targets are realistic or merely symbolic.