As part of its Vision 2030 strategy, the Saudi government is implementing a series of reforms aimed at diversifying the economy and enhancing the country's competitiveness in the global job market. If you're considering career opportunities in the Kingdom, here's what you should know.
Three tiers for foreign workers
A key change is the introduction of a new classification system for expatriate workers. This aims to streamline administrative processes for employers and make recruitment more efficient. Foreign workers are now grouped into three categories:
- Highly skilled workers (Groups 1–3);
- Skilled workers (Groups 4–8);
- Basic-level workers (Group 9).
Five key evaluation criteria
Whether you're applying for a new role or renewing a work permit, your eligibility will be assessed using five standardized criteria:
- Age;
- Level of education;
- Professional qualifications, licenses, and certifications;
- Work experience;
- Salary level.
For example, your salary must correspond to your classification. Basic-level workers (Group 9) must also be under 60 years of age to qualify for employment. These checks are done during both initial job applications and permit renewals.
Encouraging transparency and skilled talent
The Saudi government states that this new system will enable employers to refine their recruitment strategies and make the process more transparent. Assessments will be based on clear, objective standards.
The reform also makes it easier for foreign workers to change jobs, thanks to Qiwa, the digital platform run by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
That said, the system is clearly designed to attract and retain highly qualified talent.
Phased rollout
The reform is being implemented in stages. As of June 18, 2025, the new classification rules apply to expatriates already living in Saudi Arabia. Since July 1, they now also apply to newcomers entering the country.
