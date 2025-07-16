Menu
Expat.com
Search
Magazine
Search

Saudi Arabia tightens work permit criteria

Expat news
young woman signing contract with Arab man
Igor_Kardasov / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaqon 16 July 2025

As part of its Vision 2030 strategy, the Saudi government is implementing a series of reforms aimed at diversifying the economy and enhancing the country's competitiveness in the global job market. If you're considering career opportunities in the Kingdom, here's what you should know.

Three tiers for foreign workers

A key change is the introduction of a new classification system for expatriate workers. This aims to streamline administrative processes for employers and make recruitment more efficient. Foreign workers are now grouped into three categories:

  • Highly skilled workers (Groups 1–3);
  • Skilled workers (Groups 4–8);
  • Basic-level workers (Group 9).

Five key evaluation criteria

Whether you're applying for a new role or renewing a work permit, your eligibility will be assessed using five standardized criteria:

  • Age;
  • Level of education;
  • Professional qualifications, licenses, and certifications;
  • Work experience;
  • Salary level.

For example, your salary must correspond to your classification. Basic-level workers (Group 9) must also be under 60 years of age to qualify for employment. These checks are done during both initial job applications and permit renewals.

Encouraging transparency and skilled talent

The Saudi government states that this new system will enable employers to refine their recruitment strategies and make the process more transparent. Assessments will be based on clear, objective standards.

The reform also makes it easier for foreign workers to change jobs, thanks to Qiwa, the digital platform run by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

That said, the system is clearly designed to attract and retain highly qualified talent.

Phased rollout

The reform is being implemented in stages. As of June 18, 2025, the new classification rules apply to expatriates already living in Saudi Arabia. Since July 1, they now also apply to newcomers entering the country.

Sources:

Visas
Saudi Arabia
About

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

Comments

More articles

Articles to help you in your expat project

Choose the best health insurance
Protect your health and get easy access to treatment for expats.
Plan your international move
Facilitate your move by getting a quote from our top rated movers.
Open a bank account that suits you
Discover the best international banks to manage your money securely.
Reliable financial advice
Connect with our financial advisor today for expats wealth management and financial advice.