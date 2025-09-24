On October 25, from 10 am to 7 pm, the Maritime Museum will host a full programme of activities, a fair with nearly 80 exhibitors and countless opportunities to build personal and professional connections. Visitors will find information, entertainment, tools, resources and much more. The day is also open to anyone wishing to engage with this community, which enriches and diversifies the city.

This year's slogan – ‘I'm barceloní by choice', ‘I'm barcelonina by choice', ‘We're barcelonins by choice' – welcomes all those who have chosen Barcelona as their new home and want to play an active part in the city. The event combines practical guidance on settling in and integrating with resources for learning Catalan, exploring local traditions and volunteering. There will also be plenty of opportunities to enjoy, learn, discover the city and meet new people.

Around 60 activities to help you settle in and get involved in Barcelona

The programme will feature informative talks, hands-on workshops, networking sessions, live music, cultural performances and children's activities.

These will cover topics of interest to the international community, such as navigating the healthcare system, choosing a school for your children, and key information on taxation and administrative procedures. Barcelona Activa will also run sessions to help you advance your career, find a new job, or start a business, along with inspiring roundtables on talent, leadership, innovation, and employment opportunities. Workshops and networking activities will likewise help attendees connect and forge relationships.

In addition, the Maritime Museum's garden will host live performances, including concerts and world dance shows. Traditional Catalan culture will take centre stage, showcasing the richness of local customs to the international community, with a stick dance and a typical street parade from Terres de l'Ebre.

Visitors can also discover Catalan gastronomy in a workshop on the traditional esmorzar de forquilla (a hearty mid-morning meal of regional dishes) and learn Catalan through activities such as a ‘language apéritif' led by Barcelona's Language Normalisation Centre. This organisation will also have a stand at the exhibitors' fair to provide information on its Catalan courses and encourage people to learn the language.

To motivate the international community to get involved and engage with the city, there will be a workshop on local current affairs, ideas for promoting more sustainable local tourism and a round table on volunteering opportunities in Barcelona. Further details on volunteering will be available at the Torre Jussana stand, which will feature an interactive map of the city's neighbourhoods highlighting local organisations where you can collaborate.

A total of 80 speakers and experts will take part in these activities, including the event's host ambassadors: six Barcelona-based professionals who will share their personal experiences of life in the city to inspire other participants.

This year, a live podcast will also be recorded throughout the day, with interviews taking place on site. As in previous years, a play centre will provide children's activities for families all day long.

Services, products and initiatives for newly arrived professionals

The exhibitors' fair will once again be one of the event's major attractions. It will bring together nearly 80 stands offering services from Barcelona City Council, other public organisations, companies, educational services and associations.

All of them will present services, products and initiatives for international talent in areas such as housing, relocation, legal and financial advice, education and training, insurance, healthcare and more. Cultural and social organisations will also be present to showcase opportunities to enjoy and become part of the city.

Among the exhibitors will be Banc Sabadell, the event's main sponsor, along with companies helping to make the gathering possible. This year, these include ERES Relocation Services, experts in managing international staff mobility; Entre Trámites, tax and legal advisers for SMEs, freelancers and foreign businesses looking to set up in Barcelona; Maremagnum Shopping Centre; The Old Irish Pub; and Milingui, a multilingual educational resources company.

Full details of the programme, exhibitors and registration are available on the event website.