Moving abroad is not an economical undertaking. It takes up a lot of your resources, and money is right at the top of the list. Every relocation guide you'll read will emphasize the importance of financial planning. And a lot of expats you'll meet will tell you that despite all of that planning, they still ran into expenses they never expected to have.

The many hidden costs of relocation — can you plan for them? It's very difficult to plan for something you can't anticipate. Hidden costs are …well, hidden. They reveal themselves in smaller details or events that will often leave you unprepared. But deeper destination research can guide you in the right direction and, at the very least, give you an idea of what to expect. Following expat forums as early as possible before relocation, reading local news, and talking to those who relocated before you are the most practical strategies. So is having an emergency fund. It doesn't sound innovative – but easily accessible funds can often buy you time to think and consider the best ways to manage the new expenses. Read also Soaring expenses hit expats hard across Europe

Hidden cost # 1 - exchange rates In the perfect scenario, a currency exchange rate should have a minimal effect on your life in a new country. Sure, you may lose a few pennies on transactions and currency conversion fees, but this won't affect your daily life in a major way. Unless you have relocated to a country with multiple exchange rates. Argentina is a good example of that. At one point in 2023, the country became famous for having 16 (or more) “dollar” exchange rates in circulation. There was the official exchange rate. But then there was: the blue dollar, traded on the black market;

the MEP dollar, which you could get via the stock exchange;

the CCL (contado con liquidación) used for moving money abroad;

the tourist dollar for purchases made with foreign credit cards;

the Qatar dollar for high-value overseas spending;

the soy dollar used to encourage agricultural exports;

the Coldplay dollar, a special rate that applied to payments made by foreign artists performing in Argentina;

and then there were even sector-specific rates for wine exporters, technology companies, and other industries. The many exchange rates were the result of years of currency controls, locally known as cepo cambiario ("the exchange-rate clamp"). As access to the US dollar was heavily restricted, the government eventually had to make exceptions for specific sectors of the economy. Every new exception created a new exchange rate — and this is how Argentina ended up with one of the most complex currency systems in the world. I lived in Buenos Aires in 2025 — by then, there were fewer exchange rates, and on a daily basis, you were dealing with the official rate and “the blue rate”, which had also started to approach each other. But the aftereffects of the many exchange rates were definitely still felt. Most people preferred using cash. Taking money of the ATM was complicated — different banks adopted different foreign currency exchange rates and also applied different fees. Taking your money out at the “wrong” ATM could have you almost paying double. Paired with an almost 200% inflation rate, this brought about a very tense situation when it came to daily spending. Argentinians, over the many years of economic fluctuations, knew where to buy things at better prices, had local bank accounts, and ways to withdraw and transfer money. Newcomers, on the other hand, often ended up overpaying and losing substantial sums of money on basic everyday transactions — just because they didn't know any better. 16 exchange rates do sound extreme. But even two can create quite a spending hazard for those who don't know how to navigate them. Take Algeria, for example. The country has “just” two exchange rates: the official one used by the banking system, and the "real" one, used by Algerians in everyday life. But the difference between them is almost double: 100 euros on the black market gets you 30,000 Algerian Dinars, but if you were to go through a bank, you would only get 15,000 dinars. If you pay for anything here with a foreign bank card, you will be paying double. But there's another side: when buying international flight tickets from within Algeria and paying in local currency, you'll basically get them for half the price, as airlines use the official exchange rate.

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Hidden cost #2: inflation and cost of living spikes In 2023, Argentina recorded a peak monthly inflation rate of 290%. In Türkiye, inflation hit a record high of over 75% in 2024. These numbers feel big even through the screen. But if you've recently relocated and carefully pre-allocated your finances, these numbers are also frightening. Inflation and rising living costs happen all the time. These are natural processes that form the background of our lives, and at slow rates may even go unnoticed. But when they happen quickly and unpredictably, they become a problem. When I first relocated to Türkiye in 2021, the expats I met there told me that my timing wasn't good. The apartment I was about to rent for $500 a month used to cost $300 just a few months ago. When I was leaving the country in 2024, that very same apartment was already being rented for close to $900. Sudden spikes in inflation and cost of living can quickly undo a lot of careful planning and may even prompt you to change course. “We are getting priced out of Argentina. When we arrived here after COVID, it was the cheapest country in Latin America. And now living here is almost as expensive as in the US. And it's not even about the big expenses like rent or cars. I have to budget for groceries now. And when I see how much the same things cost across the border in Brazil, I just want to move", shares Lina, a Russian expat in Argentina. Read also Is Dubai still affordable for expats in 2024? Hidden cost #3: instability and policy changes As the expat story above illustrates, sudden changes in how your new destination sees you can lead to substantial unforeseen expenses. Türkiye is a natural example here. In 2024, the country partially removed its touristic residency program for specific groups. The change happened within one day and left a lot of new relocators struggling to make new plans after having put a lot of money and time into moving to the country earlier. Portugal is another example. Over the years, the country became one of the most attractive destinations for foreign residents thanks to its Golden Visa program and the Non-Habitual Resident (NHR) tax regime. Thousands of people bought property here, planned retirement, and moved their business. But in 2023, Portugal ended the real-estate route to the Golden Visa, and soon after, the government also stopped the NHR tax regime for new applicants. It has been replaced with a much narrower program known as the NHR 2.0 for highly qualified individuals: they can benefit from the 20% flat income tax rate, but everyone else is now fully taxable on the standard progressive Portuguese tax rates – and this includes foreign pensions. Argentina comes up again too. It had long been regarded as one of the most accessible countries for foreigners seeking residency and citizenship. Then in May 2025, the government introduced Decree 366/2025, which immediately tightened immigration rules. It listed substantially stricter requirements for permanent residency, expanded on reasons for refusing entry and deportation, and changed the path to citizenship: applicants now needed to prove two years of continuous, legal residence in Argentina without leaving the country. For a lot of expats, these were not minor administrative adjustments – this was life-changing. A trip abroad to visit family would now nullify their previous years of residency. Someone who had budgeted for a two-year stay would now face additional years of rent, insurance, paperwork, and living expenses. The decree also intends to revoke access to public healthcare and free university education for those without permanent residency. These examples make one thing clear: things can change in an instant. And we were just looking into official policy changes. As recent years have demonstrated, unpredictability remains the only constant: pandemics, wars, natural disasters… Facing any of these situations abroad comes with a lot of additional expenses. Hidden cost #4: changing taxes Looking into what taxes you will be paying in the new destination is a very standard practice. You need to know how your income will be taxed, if there is a treaty between your home and new country that will let you avoid double taxation, whether there are any special programs for foreign residents that can help you get a lower taxation rate, etc. But even after you've done all the research and are happy with your conclusions, things can change. Occasionally, they may change in your favor. For example, in 2026, Türkiye announced that new tax residents can now benefit from a 20-year exemption from Turkish income tax on the income sourced outside of the country. But tax changes can also work against you. For example, the Netherlands used to offer the so-called 30% ruling to qualifying foreign employees. This ruling allowed local employers to pay part of their salary tax-free to compensate for relocation costs. But since 2025, most new applicants can no longer choose the “partial non-resident taxpayer” status – the ruling now only fully applies to those who were already part of the scheme before 2024. It is also rumored that the 30% ruling will be removed after the 2026 tax year. Changes in taxation don't only affect employees; they can also reshape financial reality if you run a business abroad or work freelance. Governments often review corporate tax rates, dividend taxation, VAT registration thresholds, social security contributions, and more. So, a business that was relatively inexpensive to run when you first moved may eventually become substantially more costly. Estonia has long been known for allowing companies to reinvest their profits tax-free, paying corporate income tax only when profits are distributed. But in 2025, the distributed profits tax went up from 20% to 22%, making it slightly more expensive for entrepreneurs who regularly pay themselves dividends. Estonia remains one of the most business-friendly jurisdictions in Western Europe, but this example shows that even stable, entrepreneur-welcoming tax systems can evolve. Read also Rising costs for expats: How are companies adapting?

Hidden cost #5: housing The fact that you will need a place to live once you relocate is not much of a surprise. But the conditions for renting or buying there may be just that. In Türkiye, for example, a lot of landlords will be expecting you to pay a full year's rent in advance. You could negotiate that down to 6 months, and, if you are lucky, maybe less. But the one-year rental payment remains the standard. This means that you need to have a year's rent ready before you relocate – and you also need to be mentally and financially prepared to lose some of that down payment if your plans change. As one expat shared in our article on How visa rules can reshape your career path, after Türkiye changed residency requirements, he had to leave the country with his family having paid a year's worth of rent. This practice is not limited to Türkiye – and similar rental traditions exist in the UAE, Japan, South Korea, and a few other countries. Hidden cost #6: cars and public transport In Singapore, the advertised value of a car is only one part of what it will ultimately cost you. To register your new car, you will first need to get a Certificate of Entitlement, or COE – and this is done through a competitive bidding system. The certificate gives you the right to keep and use the vehicle for ten years; after that, it needs to be renewed. The catch is that because the COE is obtained through a bidding exercise, it can end up costing the same as, or even more than, the vehicle itself. The Singaporean government does this intentionally to limit the number of cars on the roads. And owning a car isn't the only extra expense: there are also registration fees, an Additional Registration Fee, excise duty, and road tax. If you are moving to Singapore from a situation where you owned a car and used it regularly, the transition can be quite harsh – or expensive. Domestic travel can be surprisingly expensive. A lot of expats who relocated to Latin America initially thought that they could easily explore the region on low-cost flights, just like in Europe or Southeast Asia. But unlike Europe or Southeast Asia, Latin America doesn't have many airlines – and the prices for inter-country and even domestic flights are on the expensive side. For example, a return flight from São Paulo to Manaus (a 3hr+ flight) can cost over $500, if not booked way in advance. Hidden cost #7: the smaller things It's not always about the "big" expenses like houses, cars, and flights. Sometimes, it's the small everyday things that add up to surprisingly life-altering amounts. Those who relocate to Nordic countries like Norway or Sweden often run into such surprises. Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland have some of the highest wages in the world – and this translates directly into the prices of services. A simple haircut in Southern or Eastern Europe may easily cost under $20 – but in Norway or Denmark, it can range from $60 to $100. Hiring a babysitter costs over $20 per hour, and a simple plumbing or electric repair can easily have you looking at a $200 bill. For many expats, these prices will lead to a change of lifestyle. Rebecca, a former Dutch expat in Thailand, tells us about it: "I worked in Shenzhen (*China) for five years, then Bangkok for two. Now I live in Amsterdam, and I am suffering, not really, but in a way. I had no idea how much of my life I used to pay for: nail salons, spas, massages, gyms, yoga, eating out…Back in Bangkok, I spent most of my days outside and just bought everything I needed. And it didn't feel like a luxury because it was just so accessible. Here, I often come home for lunch to avoid the extra spending."

Hidden cost #8: imported things Relocating to more remote locations often comes with extra costs. You may think that the further you go, the cheaper things will be. But this is often not the case - especially if you go to places with complicated supply chains. Take Hong Kong, for example. Notorious for having one of the highest costs of living worldwide, the city has very little agriculture and manufacturing and relies heavily on imports. This makes the price of everything, including groceries, high. Hong Kong is famous for having very expensive water. So much so that when my friends and I went hiking in Hong Kong from mainland China, we would bring water with us across the border. A small bottle of water in a convenience store in Hong Kong can easily cost as much as $3. Land is limited in Hong Kong — but its population is over 7.5 million people. This makes rent and property prices on the island very high, which is also reflected in the price of goods and services. A lot of remote locations like Iceland, Malta, Cyprus, the Maldives and many Caribbean islands have similar supply chain dynamics - and everything from breakfast cereal to electronics is imported. For example, in Iceland, the price of fresh fruit and vegetables is substantially higher than elsewhere in Europe. But even without complicated supply chains, expats often find themselves spending more on imported goods. Some miss the food back home, some are looking for familiar cosmetics and healthcare brands – and so on. The less flexibility you have here about trying local alternatives, the more you will be spending.