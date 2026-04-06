1. The T-Minus 6 Month Strategy

The secret to a stress-free move isn't working harder in the final week; it's starting earlier.

Months 6–4:

The Document Audit

At this stage, your goal is to identify "long-lead" items that could stall your progress.

The Passport Rule

Many countries require at least six months of validity beyond your stay. If yours expires soon, renew it now.

Health & History

Gather physical copies of dental records, immunization shots (very important for school enrollments), and any specialized prescriptions.

The "Paper" Trail

If you are moving with a partner or children, ensure marriage and birth certificates have the necessary “Apostille stamps” for international recognition.

Moving to the Middle East for example often requires educational degrees to be attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in your home country - a process that can take weeks, so keep this in mind.

Months 4–2: The Great Declutter

International shipping is priced by volume. Shipping items you won't use is essentially throwing money into the ocean.

The Voltage Check

Before packing that high-end blender, check if your destination uses the same voltage (e.g., 110V vs. 230V). Adapters work for laptops, but they can fry heavy appliances.

The One-Year Rule

If you haven't touched it in 12 months, it doesn't earn a spot in the container.

Top tip! Sell your heavy winter coats if you're moving to Singapore; donate your surfboard if you're headed to the Swiss Alps.

Month 1: The "Hand-off"

When you book with Santa Fe, you're paired with a relocation expert, a trusted partner who stands in your corner from day one. Whether it's decoding complex paperwork or providing real-time updates, they handle the technical heavy lifting so you can breathe easy.

What's involved at this stage?

Inventory Mapping

We create a detailed manifest. This isn't just for you; it's for Customs. We do this via a virtual video call or we come and visit your home, whichever is more convenient for you.

This is typically where we can provide you with a cost for you move. We can suggest a guide price based on average costs for that origin and destination. However, to get an accurate cost, with no hidden fees, a home survey is always advised.

The "Open First" Box

Pack a suitcase with essentials (chargers, basic tools, coffee maker, linens) that you carry with you so you can survive the first 48 hours before your shipment arrives.

2. Beyond the Logistics: The "Settling-In" Secret

A house is just four walls; a home is a community. Here is how we bridge that gap.

The School Search

Education is often the highest-stakes part of a move.

Curriculum Matching: We help you decide between the International Baccalaureate (IB), British A-Levels, or the American AP system based on your child's long-term goals.

Waitlist Management: Top-tier schools in countries like France or Hong Kong have long waitlists. Our local experts know which schools have upcoming openings that aren't yet public.

Home Finding & Neighbourhood Vibes

Don't choose a home based on a floor plan alone.

The Commute Test: We analyse local traffic patterns to ensure your "10-minute drive" to work doesn't become an hour-long nightmare.

The Lifestyle Fit: We help you find the "hidden" perks, like being within walking distance of a specific grocery chain that stocks your favourite home comforts.

In Tokyo, for example, we help you navigate the "Key Money" system, which can be a high upfront cost unique to the Japanese rental market.

3. Navigating the "Paperwork Wall"

Bureaucracy is the leading cause of relocation delays. We treat your paperwork with the same care as your heirloom china.

In-House Visa Teams

Most companies outsource this, leading to "the communication gap." Because Santa Fe handles both your physical goods and your legal permits, we ensure your furniture doesn't arrive at the port before you have the legal right to claim it.

The Car Conundrum

Importing a vehicle involves complex emissions testing and steep duties. For example, importing a car into Australia requires a rigorous "asbestos-free" certification. We advise whether it's cheaper to ship your car or sell it and buy new locally.

4. Sustainability: Moving with a Conscience

In 2026, a "global citizen" should leave a minimal footprint. We appreciate that international logistics is a tough industry to be sustainable. However, as a business we strive to do whatever we can to reduce our carbon footprint. From coconut husk pallets to a discard and donate scheme - if it's important for our customers to be sustainable, it's even more important for us to strive to be kinder to the planet.

Eco-Friendly Packing

We utilise high-durability, recycled corrugated materials and minimise single-use plastics, we also reuse materials wherever possible to support a more circular economy. Plus, we have also partnered with Coco Pallet and Net Zero to help reduce traditional pallet use.

Circular Economy

Through our Discard & Donate programme, we help clients reduce shipment sizes from the outset, ensuring only essential items are moved. Items you choose not to take are then given a new life: we partner with the Global Food Network and local charities to donate these goods, supporting local communities and promoting a sustainable approach to relocation.

Digital First

By digitising the entire tracking and documentation process, including digital lease signing, pre-move surveys, and check-in reports, we eliminate thousands of pages of paper waste per move, reducing environmental impact while making the relocation process faster and more efficient.

Why Santa Fe Relocation?

With a history dating back to 1897 and a presence on almost every continent, Santa Fe offers something rare in the moving industry: local heart with global scale. Whether you are moving a one-bedroom apartment or a multi-generational estate, their "boots on the ground" in 47 countries ensure that the person packing your boxes in London is following the same high standards as the team unpacking them in Sydney.

Ready to start your journey?

Don't let logistics overshadow your adventure. Visit Santa Fe Relocation to get a free personalised moving quote and discover how their global network can make your next move your easiest one yet.