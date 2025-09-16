Taxes and crypto investments: Where should you move?

The reason crypto investments—or “cryptocurrencies”—have become so popular is simple: they often promise much higher returns than traditional assets. But higher returns also come with greater risks.

Governments, aware of the stakes involved, have gradually stepped in to regulate this market. Regulation aims to bring order to a system initially designed to bypass governments altogether. But it also works as a strategy to attract crypto investors.

Indeed, tax breaks offered by “crypto-friendly” nations are one of the most effective ways to draw in expats. While traditional tax havens remain in the spotlight, other countries are now offering zero or reduced taxes on crypto investments.

Portugal

A favorite destination for expats, Portugal has also become a hotspot for crypto investors. Although legislation passed in 2023 and 2024 imposed stricter rules on cryptocurrencies, tax advantages remain. Investors holding crypto for more than a year are still exempt from capital gains tax.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Another expat magnet, the UAE, openly welcomes crypto investors. Its 2021 reform simplified the rules and promoted crypto trading, particularly in free zones. In the UAE, there is no income tax and no capital gains tax for individuals. Selling crypto is completely tax-free.

The country has also established regulatory bodies that oversee the sector and grant licenses to crypto-related businesses, allowing them to operate legally. The Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority and the Abu Dhabi Financial Services Regulatory Authority are among these key regulators.

Germany

Germany, like Portugal, rewards long-term crypto investors. Assets held for more than 12 months are exempt from capital gains tax. Short-term investments are also untaxed, provided that annual gains stay below €1,000.

El Salvador

You can't talk about crypto without mentioning El Salvador, the first country in the world (in 2021) to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender. This bold move came with a highly favorable ecosystem: no capital gains tax on Bitcoin transactions.

On top of that, El Salvador taxes only territorial income. That means foreign-sourced income—including crypto—is not subject to tax. Crypto businesses also enjoy benefits: no VAT on Bitcoin operations, no corporate tax, and no dividend or crypto-profit taxes.

Malta

Malta doesn't just attract expats with its lifestyle—it also appeals to investors thanks to its favorable tax system. Crypto is included in these advantages: no VAT and no capital gains tax on long-term holdings. However, profits from same-day transactions are treated as income and taxed accordingly.

Andorra

Andorra aims to create a supportive ecosystem for crypto development. Investors who reinvest their crypto profits into Andorra's economy enjoy significant tax breaks. There is no blanket exemption for crypto sales, but the income tax rate is capped at 10%.

Cayman Islands

The renowned tax haven has also adopted cryptocurrency. In the Cayman Islands, there is still no income tax, corporate tax, or capital gains tax. Crypto investors can therefore keep all their profits without worrying about taxation.

The Cayman Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act further provides a legal framework for exchanges, service providers, and other crypto businesses to operate in full compliance.

Hong Kong

Both individuals and companies investing in crypto are exempt from capital gains tax. However, businesses primarily engaged in trading crypto must pay income tax.

Singapore

Singapore imposes no capital gains tax. This means that both individuals and companies investing in crypto for the long term are fully tax-exempt. However, as in Hong Kong, businesses that trade crypto as their core activity are taxed on their profits.

Individuals and companies accepting crypto as payment for goods or services must also pay income tax.

Monaco

Already famous for its tax-friendly status among high-net-worth individuals, Monaco has adjusted its system to include crypto. Residents do not pay income tax, meaning crypto investors can sell their assets freely without any tax liability.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar's reputation for flexible tax rules extends to crypto. There is no capital gains tax and no VAT (since VAT does not exist in Gibraltar). However, companies are subject to a 10% tax on profits generated through crypto activities.

What should crypto investors watch out for?

Relocating purely for a country's crypto-friendly tax regime is not always a smart move. Laws around digital assets remain uncertain and inconsistent. Should crypto be considered a currency? If the answer is no, does that mean it automatically escapes taxation?

Beware of false promises. El Salvador made global headlines when it adopted Bitcoin as official currency, but its ambitious “Bitcoin City” project has raised doubts. Designed as a tax haven built entirely around Bitcoin, the project has faced major obstacles that the government failed to anticipate. The initial excitement has faded, and experts believe building such a city could take decades—if it's ever completed. Profitability is far from guaranteed.

This highlights the central issue with crypto: extreme volatility. Long-term projections are unreliable, and the risk level remains very high compared to other forms of investment. For expats, the smartest move is to research thoroughly before diving into crypto investment abroad.