If the paperwork seems overwhelming, we've got you covered. We'll explain how a firm like Taxes for Expats (TFX) can simplify the process and help you avoid costly errors. Whether you've just moved abroad or have been away for years, understanding the basics is the first step to doing things right.

What US expats need to know about taxes

Here's the deal: The US taxes its citizens based on citizenship, not residency. Even if you've lived abroad for years, you still need to file a federal tax return every year if you're a US citizen or green card holder.

It's not just about your salary, either.

If you have money in foreign bank accounts, own property, or hold investments outside the US, you will likely have extra forms to fill out.

Here's a quick look at what that includes:

1. Form 1040. This is your standard tax return. Expats usually attach additional forms, such as:

Form 2555: This form lets you exclude foreign income if you qualify for the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE).

This form lets you exclude foreign income if you qualify for the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE). Form 1116 helps you claim a foreign tax credit if you paid taxes abroad.

2. FBAR (FinCEN Form 114) is required if your foreign bank accounts totaled more than $10,000 at any time during the year.

3. FATCA (Form 8938) is used to report certain foreign assets if their value exceeds IRS thresholds.

Make a mistake on a form - or skip it entirely - and you could face serious fines. However, with some planning and the right guidance, most expats can file correctly and avoid paying taxes twice.

Read also Japan cracks down on expats over unpaid dues

Common tax mistakes made by expats

Even when you're trying to do everything right, US tax rules can catch you off guard, especially if you're working alone or with someone unfamiliar with expat tax law.

Here are a few of the most common pitfalls:

Missing deadlines

Although expats get a two-month grace period until June 15, taxes are still due by April 15. Pay late, and the IRS starts adding interest.

Forgetting FBAR or FATCA filings

If you have foreign accounts or assets, you might need to file additional forms. Many people are unaware of this, and the penalties can be severe, even for honest mistakes.

Misusing exclusions or credits

Filing for the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion or the Foreign Tax Credit may sound simple, but choosing the wrong one or filling out the forms incorrectly can cost you.

Not realizing that some states still expect tax returns

Just because you moved abroad doesn't mean your state forgot about you. Some states still want their share unless you officially sever ties.

Ignoring local tax rules

Without a clear plan, you could end up getting taxed twice: once locally and once by the IRS.

The best way to avoid these issues? Know the risks. When in doubt, talk to someone who knows expat taxes inside and out.

Benefits of specialized expat tax services

Filing US taxes while living abroad is more complicated than just punching numbers into a form. You have to deal with US rules, foreign income, and local tax laws, all while trying to make sure it all fits together.

That's where expat-focused tax services come in. They know how to handle things that general tax preparers might miss.

Here's what a specialist can help with:

Figuring out if you qualify for the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion or the Foreign Tax Credit.

Knowing when and how to file FBAR and FATCA forms.

Spotting opportunities to avoid double taxation through international tax treaties.

They can help you fix missed filings through IRS programs.

If your situation is more complicated - for example, if you're self-employed, own rental property, or have overseas investments - having the right help can make a big difference.

Firms like Taxes for Expats (TFX) work exclusively with people living abroad. They've handled returns for clients in more than 190 countries. Each client is matched with their own advisor, ensuring consistency and access to a dedicated professional who knows their case. This personalized approach can significantly reduce the stress of tax season.

Read also End of property tax breaks in Mauritius: How it affects you

Quick checklist: How to prep for expat tax season

Getting ahead of tax season can save you a lot of stress, especially if you're living abroad. Here's a short list to help you stay organized:

Gather foreign income records, such as payslips, local tax forms, and contractor invoices. Collect any US income forms, such as W-2s or 1099s, if you have them. Download bank statements if the total value of your foreign accounts exceeds $10,000 (you'll likely need to file an FBAR). Check the value of any foreign assets, as you may need to file a Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) form. Mark your calendar with key deadlines: April 15: Regular tax due date June 15: Automatic extension for expats October 15: Optional extended deadline, if filed for. Decide whether to claim the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion or the Foreign Tax Credit.

Getting these pieces in place early will make the whole process smoother and give you more time to ask questions if anything is unclear.

A closer look at Taxes for Expats (TFX)

Taxes for Expats (TFX) is a US-based tax firm that exclusively helps Americans and green card holders living abroad. With over 25 years in business and more than 50,000 tax returns filed, TFX has built deep expertise in expat taxes.

Real people. Real credentials.

When you work with TFX, you're paired with a dedicated advisor who's a licensed CPA, EA, or JD. Your return isn't just prepared and sent off. It receives a second review by a senior team member to ensure accuracy and compliance with IRS standards.

Since their team exclusively works with expats, they're familiar with the nuances of international tax. Whether you're earning a salary in Spain or managing rental income in Thailand, they know how to find the best approach for your situation.

What TFX offers

TFX covers all the core services that expats typically need.

US federal tax returns , including expat forms such as 2555 ( Foreign Earned Income Exclusion ) and 1116 ( Foreign Tax Credit ).

, including expat forms such as 2555 ( ) and 1116 ( ). State tax filings for those with ties to a US state

for those with ties to a US state FBAR filing (FinCEN Form 114) , which is required if your foreign bank accounts totaled over $10,000;

, which is required if your foreign bank accounts totaled over $10,000; FATCA reporting (Form 8938) for reporting foreign assets over IRS thresholds

for reporting foreign assets over IRS thresholds Tax planning: Guidance throughout the year to help you make smarter financial decisions.

Guidance throughout the year to help you make smarter financial decisions. Audit support & Late filings: Help with dealing with the IRS or catching up on missed filings from past years.

Services built for expats

The TFX platform is designed to be simple, secure, and accessible from anywhere in the world. From one dashboard, clients can upload documents, message their advisor, and check on their return. All data is encrypted and meets US data protection standards.

Upfront pricing

No guesswork. TFX clearly lists its fees, offering flat rates for each service. This means there is no hourly billing or surprise charges, making it easier to budget for tax season.

Read also Expats in Thailand face tax changes on foreign income transfers

Conclusion

Most people don't look forward to filing US taxes while living abroad. Between the forms, the rules, and the deadlines, it can be hard to keep track of everything.

That's why having help matters.

Taxes for Expats (TFX) has years of experience working exclusively with Americans overseas. Their team is familiar with every aspect of the process, from FBAR rules to tax treaties. They've developed a system that streamlines the process without losing the personal touch.

If you're an expat looking for reliable support with your US tax filings, Taxes for Expats is a solid option.