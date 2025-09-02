This provision comes from the 2025 Finance Act, enacted on February 14, 2025: a Senate amendment extends the tax statute of limitations to 10 years, compared to 3 to 6 years previously (3 years for taxpayers acting in good faith, 6 years for those who concealed income). In practice, the authorities now have more time to check and correct taxpayers' declarations and to demand payment of taxes that were evaded. Passed quietly, the amendment has alarmed experts in expatriation and wealth management. The reform covers all taxes, including the property wealth tax (IFI), gifts, inheritance, and rental income. Wealthy expatriates are worried. According to tax specialists, the measure makes the IFI less attractive.

However, the new rule applies only to expatriates suspected of having deliberately hidden or omitted income. For them, the period during which the administration can reopen files rises from 6 to 10 years. This reform is part of a broad program to combat fraud and tax evasion. It also aligns France with European regulations. France has already intensified its tax audits; expatriates should expect increasingly detailed inspections. To avoid unpleasant surprises, there is only one solution: complete transparency and careful tax declarations.4



