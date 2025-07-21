Menu
Studying in Canada? Here's what changed for the Post-Graduation Work Permit

young graduates
Written byAsaël Häzaqon 21 July 2025

On July 4, 2025, the Canadian federal government revised the Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP) codes, which are used to classify post-secondary programs by field of study. Here's what international students need to know.

To qualify for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), international students must graduate from a program with a CIP code listed as eligible. The July 4 update reverses some of the changes introduced on June 25, 2025, by reinstating several previously removed programs.

In response to ongoing labor shortages, particularly in healthcare, education, and social services, the government has added 119 fields of study to the list. At the same time, 178 fields have been removed, mostly from sectors no longer facing persistent labor shortages.

As it stands, a total of 920 programs are now recognized as eligible for the PGWP.

The next revision of the eligibility list is expected in early 2026. Importantly, students who applied for a study permit or PGWP and completed a program that was removed (i.e., before June 25, 2025) will still remain eligible under the previous criteria.

The Canadian government continues to align PGWP eligibility with high-demand occupations. International students are encouraged to choose programs in sectors experiencing chronic labor shortages to maximize their chances of remaining eligible for a work permit after graduation.

These changes apply to students who submitted their application on or after November 1, 2024.

