Slovenia's digital nomad visa is set to launch on November 21. Based on initial information, the visa will be valid for one year, with no option for immediate renewal. However, a second application may be considered six months after the first visa expires.

The eligibility requirements are similar to those in other digital nomad programs: a valid passport, remote work for a foreign company or self-employment, a clean criminal record, and health insurance covering the full duration of the stay. Applicants will also need to meet a minimum income threshold, which has yet to be announced by the authorities.

Nationals of the European Union and the European Economic Area are not subject to this visa, as their EU citizenship already grants them free movement within Slovenia.