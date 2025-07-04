Menu
Slovenia launches its digital nomad visa

Expat news
Written byAsaël Häzaqon 04 July 2025

Good news for prospective remote workers: Slovenia is joining the growing list of countries welcoming digital nomads. The visa is expected to launch this autumn.

Slovenia's digital nomad visa is set to launch on November 21. Based on initial information, the visa will be valid for one year, with no option for immediate renewal. However, a second application may be considered six months after the first visa expires.

The eligibility requirements are similar to those in other digital nomad programs: a valid passport, remote work for a foreign company or self-employment, a clean criminal record, and health insurance covering the full duration of the stay. Applicants will also need to meet a minimum income threshold, which has yet to be announced by the authorities.

Nationals of the European Union and the European Economic Area are not subject to this visa, as their EU citizenship already grants them free movement within Slovenia.

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

Comments

