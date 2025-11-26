When people think of Switzerland, they picture an efficient, orderly, and safe country. But for those thinking of moving from abroad, one question often arises: is it a place where life feels easy and enjoyable?

The answer is yes — and to understand why, it's enough to look at mid-sized cities where quality of life, services, and daily relationships blend in perfect balance. Mendrisio, in the south of the country, is a perfect example.

A small city in the heart of Europe

Located in Canton Ticino, in the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland, just a few kilometers from the Lombardy border, Mendrisio combines two cultures: the Swiss spirit of efficiency and the Mediterranean art of relaxed conviviality.

In just 20 minutes you can reach Lugano, Como, and Varese; Milan and Malpensa Airport are about an hour away by train, and Zurich just over two. Its strategic location is one of its great advantages, but what truly wins people over is its human scale: large enough to offer everything, yet small enough to make you feel part of a community from day one.

Simple, well-organized everyday life

Italian is spoken in the canton of Ticino, which makes it easier for people from Italy or those who speak Italian to settle in than elsewhere. In Mendrisio, life flows naturally: schools, public offices,

healthcare facilities, and shops are all within walking or cycling distance.

The city has a modern regional hospital, specialized clinics, and home-care services. The educational offer covers all ages, from kindergarten to high school, and the presence of two university faculties contributes to a youthful and international atmosphere. Adding to this picture are almost 2,000 hours of sunshine per year — about 25% more than northern Switzerland — making outdoor life an integral part of daily living.

Trust and safety as a way of life

Among the aspects most appreciated by expats is the strong sense of safety. In Mendrisio, many homes have no fences, and children often walk to school on their own. Those arriving from large cities immediately notice the difference: fewer worries, more freedom, and a calm, secure daily life.

Safety here also means care for public spaces, cleanliness, and respect for shared rules — all factors that foster a sense of well-being and trust in the community.

Work and enterprise: accessible Switzerland

Starting or running a business in Mendrisio is straightforward. Administrative processes are streamlined, and the Economic Development Office assists those who wish to start a business or work in Switzerland in navigating licences, permits and administrative procedures. Corporate taxation is competitive — around 17% — and social contributions are lower than in many European countries. Add to this a stable political environment and transparent local administration, and it's easy to see why many international companies have chosen the Mendrisiotto region for its strategic position and excellent infrastructure.

A network of relationships and opportunities

The universities and the region's diverse economy — from industry to design, consulting to technology — make Mendrisio a fertile environment for collaboration and innovation.

Small enterprises and startups find the ideal conditions to grow here, while newcomers often describe a positive experience of integration. The city's size naturally encourages personal connections and a genuine sense of community.

Cultural and culinary events — such as the Sagra dell'Uva or the Fiera di San Martino are excellent opportunities to meet and connect.

Leisure and nature within easy reach

For those who choose Switzerland for its quality of life, nature plays a central role. The Mendrisiotto region offers more than 340 kilometers of trails winding through vineyards, woods, and hills, accessible all year round thanks to the mild climate.

Just minutes from the city center lie Monte San Giorgio — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — and Monte Generoso, whose 1,700-meter summit offers spectacular views over Lake Lugano and the Alps.

The city itself is rich in green spaces, playgrounds, and cycle paths. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy swimming, tennis, climbing, or mountain biking, while ski resorts such as San Bernardino and Airolo are just over an hour away, with St. Moritz and Davos also within easy reach.

The art of living well

What many people appreciate most about Mendrisio is its balanced rhythm of life. You can work in a dynamic environment yet be home in minutes, having dinner outdoors or strolling through the historic Borgo.

Its friendly atmosphere, traditional grotti restaurants, and a strong local wine culture — 40% of Ticino's Merlot is produced here — all contribute to a widespread sense of well-being.

Ultimately, Mendrisio's secret lies in its simplicity: an authentic city where Swiss quality meets Mediterranean warmth, where safety and freedom coexist, and where time flows at the right pace.

A city where living well is not a privilege, but an everyday reality.

Easy. Mendreasy.

